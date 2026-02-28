 Rashimka Mandana Wows In Yellow Embroidered Kurta, Vijay Deverakonda Dons Ivory Look To Invite PM Modi For Their Wedding Reception
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleRashimka Mandana Wows In Yellow Embroidered Kurta, Vijay Deverakonda Dons Ivory Look To Invite PM Modi For Their Wedding Reception

Rashimka Mandana Wows In Yellow Embroidered Kurta, Vijay Deverakonda Dons Ivory Look To Invite PM Modi For Their Wedding Reception

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to invite them to their March 4 Hyderabad reception. Dressed in custom Anamika Khanna ensembles, Rashmika wore a yellow zari-embroidered set, while Vijay chose an ivory kurta with shawl. Their elegant traditional looks quickly went viral online.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Saturday, February 28, 2026, 12:53 PM IST
article-image

Fresh from their dreamy Udaipur wedding, actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are now gearing up for their star-studded Hyderabad reception on March 4, 2026. But heading for their wedding, the duo made a special visit to personally invite some of the country's top leaders, and their elegant traditional looks are winning hearts yet again.

Take a look:

Rashmika and Vijay meets PM Modi

Photos of Rashmika and Vijay meeting Narendra Modi were released on february 27, and quickly went viral. The two were seen warmly interacting with the Prime Minister and presenting him with a shawl as they invited him to attend their upcoming reception. Additionally, pictures also surfaced of their meeting with Amit Shah, whom they personally invited to bless their new chapter.

FPJ Shorts
Western Railway Announces Special Unreserved Train Between Bandra Terminus - Gorakhpur To Manage Holi Rush
Western Railway Announces Special Unreserved Train Between Bandra Terminus - Gorakhpur To Manage Holi Rush
Bihar: Major Train Mishap Averted In West Champaran After Track Fracture Detected Near Kumar Bagh Railway Station | Video
Bihar: Major Train Mishap Averted In West Champaran After Track Fracture Detected Near Kumar Bagh Railway Station | Video
ICAI CA Final Jan 2026 Result To Be Announced Tomorrow: Here’s the Step-by-Step Guide to Access Your Score
ICAI CA Final Jan 2026 Result To Be Announced Tomorrow: Here’s the Step-by-Step Guide to Access Your Score
Thane: Eknath Shinde Sets May-End Deadline For Pothole Repairs Ahead Of Monsoon, Calls For Seamless Coordination
Thane: Eknath Shinde Sets May-End Deadline For Pothole Repairs Ahead Of Monsoon, Calls For Seamless Coordination
Read Also
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda's Wedding Gold Jewellery Took '10 Months' To Create, Features...
article-image

Couple's exquisite traditional looks

For the special visit, both Rashmika and Vijay chose ensembles by ace designer Anamika Khanna, who has been curating their wedding wardrobe from the ceremony to their first public appearances as a married couple.

Rashmika looked radiant in a custom sunshine-yellow outfit featuring a long kurta adorned with intricate gold zari embroidery. The full-sleeved silhouette carried delicate detailing throughout, paired with matching straight pants and a coordinating dupatta that featured the same ornate craftsmanship.

Read Also
Alia Bhatt Makes Giant Mask Sunglasses The Main Hero Of Her Black Gucci Look At Milan Fashion Week
article-image

She kept her styling refreshingly minimal by skipping heavy jewellery entirely and opting only for gold heels. Her beauty look was soft and glowing, with a flawless base, flushed cheeks, nude-toned eyes and lips, and a delicate bindi. She wore her hair open in a sleek, middle-parted style that added effortless grace.

Read Also
'It's A Different Person': Jim Carrey Looks 'Unrecognizable' At Paris Award Show, Sparks Plastic...
article-image

Vijay, meanwhile, complemented her in an ivory kurta set from the designer’s menswear line. His kurta featured detailed embroidery, paired with relaxed wide-leg trousers and a coordinating shawl draped elegantly over his shoulder. White loafers completed the polished traditional look.

Want to take a break from the news? Play our games on game.freepressjournal.in

Follow us on