Rashimka Mandana Wows In Yellow Embroidered Kurta, Vijay Deverakonda Dons Ivory Look To Invite PM Modi For Their Wedding Reception

Fresh from their dreamy Udaipur wedding, actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are now gearing up for their star-studded Hyderabad reception on March 4, 2026. But heading for their wedding, the duo made a special visit to personally invite some of the country's top leaders, and their elegant traditional looks are winning hearts yet again.

Take a look:

Rashmika and Vijay meets PM Modi

Photos of Rashmika and Vijay meeting Narendra Modi were released on february 27, and quickly went viral. The two were seen warmly interacting with the Prime Minister and presenting him with a shawl as they invited him to attend their upcoming reception. Additionally, pictures also surfaced of their meeting with Amit Shah, whom they personally invited to bless their new chapter.

Couple's exquisite traditional looks

For the special visit, both Rashmika and Vijay chose ensembles by ace designer Anamika Khanna, who has been curating their wedding wardrobe from the ceremony to their first public appearances as a married couple.

Rashmika looked radiant in a custom sunshine-yellow outfit featuring a long kurta adorned with intricate gold zari embroidery. The full-sleeved silhouette carried delicate detailing throughout, paired with matching straight pants and a coordinating dupatta that featured the same ornate craftsmanship.

Read Also Alia Bhatt Makes Giant Mask Sunglasses The Main Hero Of Her Black Gucci Look At Milan Fashion Week

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

She kept her styling refreshingly minimal by skipping heavy jewellery entirely and opting only for gold heels. Her beauty look was soft and glowing, with a flawless base, flushed cheeks, nude-toned eyes and lips, and a delicate bindi. She wore her hair open in a sleek, middle-parted style that added effortless grace.

Vijay, meanwhile, complemented her in an ivory kurta set from the designer’s menswear line. His kurta featured detailed embroidery, paired with relaxed wide-leg trousers and a coordinating shawl draped elegantly over his shoulder. White loafers completed the polished traditional look.

Want to take a break from the news? Play our games on game.freepressjournal.in