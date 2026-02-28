 'It's A Different Person': Jim Carrey Looks 'Unrecognizable' At Paris Award Show, Sparks Plastic Surgery Rumours - WATCH
Hollywood actor Jim Carrey sparked plastic surgery rumours after appearing at the 2026 César Film Awards in Paris, where he accepted an honorary award. Fans called him "unrecognisable" and questioned possible procedures. Though Carrey has not confirmed any cosmetic work, experts previously speculated about treatments like eyelid surgery and Botox.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Saturday, February 28, 2026, 11:49 AM IST
article-image
Jim Carrey at César Film Awards in Paris | Image Courtesy: X (@Indie5051)

Hollywood icon Jim Carrey has set social media abuzz after a rare public appearance at the prestigious César Film Awards in Paris. The comedy legend stepped out to accept the 2026 honorary César Award on February 26, but instead of just celebrating his achievement, the internet found itself dissecting his dramatically different look.

Jim's 'unrecognizable' look spark plastic surgery buzz

Taking the stage and delivering a short speech in French, Carrey appeared composed and gracious in a classic black tuxedo. However, viewers online were quick to comment on what they described as a striking transformation. Several fans claimed the actor looked "unrecognisable", sparking intense speculation across social platforms.

article-image

One X user declared, "It’s impossible that this is him. His entire talent is making different faces. There is no way he did this facial transformation. He looks nothing like Jim Carey."

Another explained, "4 months apart. Different eyes, different eye colour, different brow shape. Teeth are different. It’s not age or surgery. Sounds different. Acts differently. It’s a different person."

"Either Jim Carrey got some serious plastic surgery or that's not Jim Carrey," said one more, while another added, "The internet is going crazy taking about Jim Carrey. Do you think he just had plastic surgery or is it a body double? Like what’s going on here? He certainly doesn’t look the same."

Meanwhile, one user defends it by saying, "People are being terrible about recent Jim Carrey photos. You get plastic surgery, people hate on you. You age naturally, people hate on you. He looks like a healthy, naturally aged 65 year old man."

While Carrey has never publicly confirmed undergoing any procedures, some medical experts previously cited in reports have suggested the possibility of treatments such as eyelid surgery, removal of excess skin, and notox injections in various areas of the face.

