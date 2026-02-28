 Alia Bhatt Makes Giant Mask Sunglasses The Main Hero Of Her Black Gucci Look At Milan Fashion Week
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleAlia Bhatt Makes Giant Mask Sunglasses The Main Hero Of Her Black Gucci Look At Milan Fashion Week

Alia Bhatt Makes Giant Mask Sunglasses The Main Hero Of Her Black Gucci Look At Milan Fashion Week

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt attended Gucci’s Milan Fashion Week show in a black leather trench from the brand’s Pre-Fall 2026 line, styled with pointed heels and oversized frameless sunglasses. Joining stars like Demi Moore and Shawn Mendes, Alia witnessed Demna’s Gucci runway debut, cementing her status as a global fashion force.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Saturday, February 28, 2026, 11:03 AM IST
article-image
Alia Bhatt at Gucci show in Milan | Image Courtesy: X (@IyanAmjad)

After making history with her BAFTA Awards debut in a custom Gucci gown, Alia Bhatt is clearly in her global fashion era. The Bollywood actress flew to Milan Fashion Week and took her place in the front row of Gucci's latest showcase – and let's just say, she didn't just attend; she owned the moment.

Decoding Alia's Gucci look

Dressed head-to-toe in Gucci, Alia opted for a sleek black leather trench coat from the brand's Pre-Fall 2026 collection. The sharply tailored silhouette gave power-dressing energy, cinching her frame while keeping the vibe effortlessly cool.

Read Also
Alia Bhatt Takes Over BAFTA Awards 2026 Red Carpet In Custom Gucci Sequin Gown And Faux Fur Stole
article-image

She paired the trench with black pointed-toe heels and diamond earrings and carried a structured Gucci handbag, keeping the palette monochrome and polished. But the real scene-stealer? A pair of oversized frameless mask sunglasses from the Spring/Summer 2026 line.

FPJ Shorts
Alia Bhatt Makes Giant Mask Sunglasses The Main Hero Of Her Black Gucci Look At Milan Fashion Week
Alia Bhatt Makes Giant Mask Sunglasses The Main Hero Of Her Black Gucci Look At Milan Fashion Week
US: Top Senate Democrats Demand $130 Billion Tariff Refund From Trump Administration
US: Top Senate Democrats Demand $130 Billion Tariff Refund From Trump Administration
India-EU FTA Grants Mutual Most-Favoured-Nation Status In Services For Initial 5 Years
India-EU FTA Grants Mutual Most-Favoured-Nation Status In Services For Initial 5 Years
Maharashtra Govt Turns To ₹12,000 Crore Teak Assets To Tackle Fiscal Strain Facing Welfare Schemes
Maharashtra Govt Turns To ₹12,000 Crore Teak Assets To Tackle Fiscal Strain Facing Welfare Schemes

Her beauty choices leaned into that bold aesthetic with hair slicked back into a wet-look style, skin fresh and dewy, and makeup kept minimal yet glowing.

Read Also
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda's Wedding Gold Jewellery Took '10 Months' To Create, Features...
article-image

Inside the Gucci show

The show itself marked the runway debut of Gucci's new creative director, Demna, who presented a wide-ranging collection featuring shimmering mini-dresses, daring evening gowns and legging-style trousers. The presentation signalled a new direction for the iconic Italian house as it embarks on a fresh creative chapter.

Read Also
Supermodel Bella Hadid Returns To Milan Fashion Week With Prada Debut, Takes Over Runway In 4...
article-image

The star-studded front row added to the spectacle. Demi Moore made a striking appearance with her dog, joined by Shawn Mendes, Georgina Rodriguez, Paris Hilton, Nicky Hilton Rothschild, Kim Petras, Romeo Beckham and tennis star Aryna Sabalenka, among others.

Follow us on