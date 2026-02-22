Alia Bhatt Takes Over BAFTA Awards 2026 Red Carpet In Custom Gucci Sequin Gown And Faux Fur Stole

Alia Bhatt at BAFTA Awards 2026 | Image Courtesy: X (@metgalaarchive)

The Bollywood queen has arrived! Alia Bhatt just made her first BAFTA Awards 2026 appearance on Sunday, February 22, at the Royal Festival Hall in London. Joining the elite line-up of presenters including Cillian Murphy, Kate Hudson and Glenn Close, the Indian star channelled true Hollywood glamour in a Gucci look.

Take a look:

Decoding Alia Bhatt's Gucci look

Taking cues from cinema icon Marilyn Monroe, Alia sashayed down the red carpet in a breathtaking silver sequinned dress, custom-made by luxury fashion house Gucci. The halter-neck ensemble featured a figure-hugging silhouette, bold cuts on the sides and a daring backless pattern.

The gown was completely decked up in intricate silver sequins and shiny embellishments, catching every light as she walked. Alia, who's also the first Indian Global Brand Ambassador for Gucci, added couture drama and elegance with a white faux fur stole.

Styled by celebrity stylist Rhea Kapoor, Alia accessorised with a pair of dangling silver earrings, statement diamond rings and pointed heels. Her makeup was equally glowing, with a luminous base, rosy cheeks, shimmering eyes and nude lips, while a middle-parted soft wavy hairdo rounded off her couture look.

When and where to watch BAFTA 2026 live in India?

Organised by the British Academy of Film and Television Arts, the award show begins at 7 pm GMT in London, which means viewers in India can tune in during the early hours of Monday, February 23. The live telecast is expected to start around 12:30 am IST.

Indian audiences can stream the ceremony live on SonyLIV as well as on BAFTA's official YouTube channel, making it easier than ever to catch every red carpet arrival, acceptance speech, and surprise win.