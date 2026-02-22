 Priyanka Chopra Rocks ₹2.21 Lakh Dhoti-Style Pants, Halter-Neck Top With Braids At The Bluff Press Tour
Global actress Priyanka Chopra stunned on The Bluff press tour in a ₹2.21 lakh Zimmermann wine-toned dhoti-style ensemble featuring draped harem pants and a halter-neck top. She paired it with a braided high ponytail and sculpted glam. For another appearance, she embraced pirate-core chic with a navy blouse, ivory cravat and olive mini skirt.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Sunday, February 22, 2026, 05:37 PM IST
article-image

Global star Priyanka Chopra is currently in her fashion marathon era, and every stop on The Bluff press tour feels like a runway moment. From fluid drapes to pirate-core drama, the global star is clearly having fun with silhouettes, textures and bold glam. And her latest look is the proof.

Sharing glimpses from day two of promotions, Priyanka wrote, "Press tour day two. A huge thank you to everyone who came out and showed love at the @agbofilms @primevideo screening #TheBluff."

Take a look:

Priyanka's bold wine-toned draped drama

For the latest appearance, Priyanka oozed chic elegance in a rich wine-hued ensemble crafted in silk satin chiffon. It featured a sleeveless top with a delicate braided neckline, an exaggerated self-tie halter detail, an asymmetric hem and a low-back design. The silhouette flowed effortlessly thanks to heavy gathers throughout, creating soft movement with every step.

article-image

She paired the top with matching silk harem pants, a modern take on dhoti-style dressing. The mid-rise trousers featured a draped asymmetric waistband, elasticated cuffs and a bold fixed tie detail on one side, lending a sculptural finish.

The ensemble is from the brand Zimmermann, with the Luna Draped Harem Pants priced at ₹1,43,300 and the coordinating silk satin chiffon top at ₹77,700, bringing the total to approximately ₹2,21,000.

Elevating the outfit further, Priyanka styled it with dainty gold earrings, a few bracelets, rings and sleek pointy heels. Her hair was in a high ponytail with braided detailing across the crown, adding an edgy twist. Sculpted makeup, defined brows and sharp contouring completed the bold aesthetic.

article-image

Pirate-core with a couture spin

Switching gears, Priyanka embraced a high-fashion "pirate-core" mood for her second appearance. The look revolved around a deep navy silk blouse layered with a voluminous ivory cravat, subtly referencing 18th-century romanticism.

Balancing the drama up top, she wore a structured olive cargo mini skirt featuring exaggerated flared hip pockets and a sculptural black headpiece inspired by the classic tricorne hat.

For glam, she chose a textured fishtail braid woven with metallic ribbons, giving it a windswept, sea-tossed vibe. Bronzed cheeks and terracotta-rose lips sealed the sultry finish.

