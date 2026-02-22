Kanika Kapoor Carries Bizzare ₹1.9 Lakh Louis Vuitton Bag In Viral Video: Netizens Call It, 'Paint Box' & 'Dabba'

Kanika Kapoor snapped in town | Image Courtesy: Instagram (Namaste Bollywood)

Kanika Kapoor is no stranger to the spotlight, consistently making headlines for her music and performances, but this time, it’s her bold fashion choice that has everyone talking. The singer recently set social media abuzz after stepping out with one of the most unconventional luxury accessories seen in recent times: a handbag designed to resemble an actual paint can.

Kanika carries quirky LV bag

In a viral video posted by paparazzi page, Kanika is seen carrying Louis Vuitton's Paint Can bag, which is designed to resemble a paint tin. The structured piece featured the brand’s signature monogram print in purple, a sturdy leather top handle, silver-tone hardware, and a detachable strap that allowed it to be worn crossbody. Its compact yet eye-catching design instantly drew attention.

What added to the intrigue was when the singer playfully opened the bag to show what she had tucked inside. The clip revealed a few cash notes, lipsticks, and other daily essentials, proving that despite its quirky appearance, the bag functions like any other compact luxury purse.

Check out the video below:

Netizens react

Social media users, however, had plenty to say. While some admired the bold fashion choice, others were quick to poke fun at the unusual design. "Paint 🎨 box hai," one user commented. Another wrote, "These brands are running out of designs… making people fool." A third quipped, "Looks like a dabba which people who defecate near the railway tracks carry😂😂😂," turning the comments section into a mix of humour and disbelief.

More about the bag

The statement piece in question is part of luxury fashion house Louis Vuitton's collection, a playful line of crossbody bags that stay true to their name by closely mimicking real paint cans, complete with a metallic-style handle.

The design was originally unveiled during the Men's Fall/Winter 2022 runway presentation, which showcased creations from the late designer Virgil Abloh's final collection for the fashion house. It is offered in six vibrant shades, blue, red, yellow, green, purple, and orange, reflecting Abloh’s signature bold colour palette.

Described by the brand as a creative alternative to conventional handbags, the piece blends novelty with heritage detailing. Despite its compact size, it is marketed as being spacious enough to hold two phones and other small personal belongings.

As per market price, the LV Paint Can bag comes with a price tag of approximately ₹1,91,522 (£1,980). However, the price may vary on different sites.