Priyanka Chopra Leads 'Pirate Core' Trend: The Bluff Actress Wows In Dreamy White Gown, Quirky Parrot Bag In 3 New Looks

When it comes to turning a film promotion into a full-fledged fashion spectacle, Priyanka Chopra never misses. For the press tour of her upcoming film The Bluff, the global actress embraced the dramatic, romantic spirit of Pirate-Core, blending corsetry, lace, bold hues and quirky accessories into runway-worthy looks.

Sharing snapshots from day one on Instagram, she confidently declared the theme, and her latest wardrobe delivered exactly that.

Here's a closer look at Priyanka's three new couture for The Bluff.

The ethereal white lace moment

For the first look, Priyanka slipped into a body-skimming white lace gown by Datt that hugged her frame while playing with texture and structure. The off-shoulder dress stood out for its sculptural detailing, featuring curved piping traced across the bodice and hips, creating fluid, wave-like patterns.

The actress kept her styling minimal, opting for just a pair of statement earrings and a few rings. Her makeup was equally dreamy with a soft matte base, blushed cheeks, neutral eyes and a mauve lip. Priyanka's hair in a relaxed updo with loose strands framing her face tied everything together.

Corsetry meets cool-girl edge

For her second white gown, Priyanka dialled up the drama in a jaw-dropping Savannah Rose couture. The ensemble featured a corset-style bodice that cinched at the waist, paired with a high lace neckline and a subtle keyhole detail.

The skirt cascaded into layered ruffles, opening into a bold thigh-high slit that brought sensuality to the ensemble. She paired the dress with delicate white strappy heels, dark sunglasses with her same romatic, soft makeup and a voluminous, breezy waves.

Bold in cobalt blue with quirky bag

If the first two looks whispered 'Pirate-Core', the third fully embraced it. Priyanka stepped out in a striking cobalt blue ensemble from Altuzarra's Fall/Winter 2025 couture collection. The outfit featured dramatic ruffles along the neckline and sleeves and a sheer, tiered skirt. The bow detail and bell sleeves added an intricate touch to the look.

While the ensemble was stunning in itself, it was a whimsical parrot-shaped handbag, styled with metallic copper pointed heels and sleek glasses, that truly stole the spotlight. Her makeup was fresh and luminous, while her hair was pulled back into a low, slightly tousled ponytail allowing the outfit and statement bag to shine.