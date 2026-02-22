Shikhar Dhawan's Irish Wife Sophie Shine Ditches Red For Modern Ivory Lehenga By Manish Malhotra: Inside Couple's Dreamy Wedding Looks

Wedding bells just turned into wedding vows, Shikhar Dhawan and Sophie Shine are officially married! The couple tied the knot on February 21 in an intimate yet dreamy ceremony in Delhi NCR, surrounded by close friends and family. Making it Instagram official, they shared stunning wedding portraits with the caption: "Mr. & Mrs. Dhawan." And yes, the fashion moment was nothing short of magical.

Take a look:

Sophie Shine’s modern ivory bridal moment

Breaking away from the predictable bridal reds and blush pinks, Sophie chose to walk down the aisle in a breathtaking ivory lehenga by Manish Malhotra, and it was pure poetry in motion.

Her lehenga featured a luminous ivory silk base intricately embroidered with delicate floral motifs in coral, peach and sage green. The soft pastel threadwork created the illusion of a blooming garden, giving her bridal look an ethereal, almost fairytale-like charm. It was romantic, fresh and beautifully contemporary.

The blouse was where the couture drama truly unfolded. Designed with a high neckline and full sleeves, it was adorned with cascading pearl strands that mimicked layered jewellery. The pearl detailing added a vintage softness while keeping the silhouette regal and refined.

Sophie’s styling struck the perfect cultural balance. Her hands were decorated with intricate mehndi, and she accessorised with a delicate maang tikka, honouring Indian bridal traditions. At the same time, her voluminous blonde waves, soft dewy makeup, flushed cheeks and glossy nude lips gave the look a modern, red-carpet glow.

Shikhar Dhawan's contemporary Maharaja look

Standing beside his bride, Shikhar complemented her palette in a coordinated creation by Manish Malhotra.

He opted for a sophisticated white-on-white sherwani that embraced understated luxury. The ensemble featured subtle tonal embroidery that added depth and texture without overpowering the clean aesthetic. Tailored to perfection, the structured silhouette gave him a modern Maharaja vibe.

The standout detail was his layered emerald mala. The rich forest-green stones popped strikingly against the ivory base, lending an old-world royal charm to the ensemble. He completed the look with a crisp white safa (turban) adorned with a jewelled kalgi, slim-fit trousers and polished white footwear.