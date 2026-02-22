Shikhar Dhawan And Sophie Shine's Wedding Reception Photo Go Viral: Check Out Newlyweds' New Look In Black-Pink Ensembles

The celebrations aren't slowing down for former Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan and his wife Sophie Shine. After their intimate February 21 wedding in Delhi, the couple hosted a glamorous reception, and the first photo from the evening surfaced online, all thanks to former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina, who shared a heartfelt congratulatory post with his wife on Instagram. Naturally, the newlyweds' striking black-and-pink ensembles instantly grabbed attention.

Check it out below:

Sophie Shine's blush pink glam

After turning into a desi Indian bride in an ivory lehenga by Manish Malhotra, Sophie switched gears for the reception with a contemporary blush pink lehenga that perfectly balanced glamour and romance.

She donned a jaw-dropping blouse, which was intricately embellished with shimmering motfis and delicate pearl accents that caught the light beautifully. The fitted top flowed into a pleated, glossy skirt that added movement and a soft silhouette.

Sophie accessorised with statement dangling earrings, allowing the outfit's embellishments to shine without overwhelming the look. Her makeup was equally dreamy and radiant with a soft luminous base, flushed cheeks, shimmering eyes and nude lips. Keeping things signature, she styled her hair in voluminous side-parted waves, adding effortless drama.

Shikhar Dhawan's sharp black suit moment

Complementing his Irish wife's soft hue, Shikhar wows in a chic tailored black three-piece suit. The ensemble featured a sleek black shirt layered under a structured velvet blazer, paired with matching trousers that added a polished finish.

The velvet texture brought depth and richness to the monochrome look, while a statement diamond brooch added just the right hint of sparkle. He rounded off the outfit with formal loafers, keeping the vibe modern and reception-ready.