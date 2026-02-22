‘Mubarakaan Jatt Ji’: Virat Kohli Congratulates Shikhar Dhawan As He Snare Vows With His Irish Girlfriend Sophie Shine | Instagram @Shikhardofficial

Former Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan tied the knot with his Irish girlfriend, Sophie Shine, on February 21 in a private ceremony in Delhi-NCR, after announcing their engagement on social media on January 2. Heartwarming wishes have been pouring from the world of sports and Bollywood since the couple dropped beautiful wedding pictures on their official social media handles.

Former Indian captain, Virat Kohli, congratulated the couple in fun-Punjabi style. He commented on the wedding pictures, "Mubarkaan jatt ji" with a red heart, showing his bond with Dhawan.

Kohli and Dhawan share long friendship since their early days in under19 cricketing journey in Delhi. They also shared the Indian team's dressing room for years till Dhawan's retirement from all formats of the game in 2024.

Wishes and blessings on social media:

The wedding pictures of the couple have gone viral on social media, while several cine stars and cricketers have poured their wishes. Actor Ranveer Singh wrote, “Congratulations and God bless, Shikhar Bhai!” All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja also extended his wishes to the newlyweds. Comedian Sunil Grover commented, “Congratulations pah ji te bhabhi ji!!” While actress Jasmin Walia wrote, “Stunning loveee.” Indian spinner Yuzvendra Chahal shared photos from the ceremony with the caption, “Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai.”

Earlier, Dhawan shared two cheerful pictures from the celebration, giving fans a peek into the pre-wedding festivities. Along with the photos, he wrote, “Sangeet night almost the Dhawans,” hinting at the upcoming wedding and sending followers into excitement.