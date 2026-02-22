 'Mr. & Mrs. Dhawan': Shikhar Dhawan & Sophie Shine Ties Knot In Dreamy Wedding
Former Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan tied the knot with Irish girlfriend Sophie Shine in a private Indian style wedding in Delhi-NCR. The couple announced their engagement last month on January 2, while the wedding festivities kicked off days ago when they shared moments from their Sangeet and Mehendi ceremonies.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Sunday, February 22, 2026, 08:36 AM IST
article-image
Shikhar Dhawan & Sophie Shine Wedding Pictures | Instagram @ShikharDOfficial

TAKE A LOOK:

article-image
article-image

For the wedding ceremony, the couple opted for traditional Indian ensembles by designer Manish Malhotra. The Irish bride, Sophie Shine, who often shows off her love for Indian fashion, stunned in an ivory lehenga and sculpted blouse.

Sangeet Moments:

Earlier, Dhawan shared two cheerful pictures from the celebration, giving fans a peek into the pre-wedding festivities. Along with the photos, he wrote, “Sangeet night almost the Dhawans,” hinting at the upcoming wedding and sending followers into excitement.

article-image

This marks Dhawan’s second marriage. Previously, he was married to Aesha Mukerji, a Melbourne-based kickboxer. The former couple shares a son, Zoravar. Their marriage ended in divorce in 2023 & Dhawan has also spoken publicly in the past about personal challenges, including difficulties in staying connected with his son following the separation.

