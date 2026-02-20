 Shikhar Dhawan Wedding: Can You Spot Groom's Initials On Bride Sophie Shine's Mehendi? Check Inside Moments From Intimate Ceremony
Former Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan and his Irish fiancée are set to tie the knot soon, reportedly in a grand wedding ceremony in Delhi-NCR. After dropping inside moments from their Sangeet ceremony yesterday on social media, the couple is now sharing glimpses from their intimate mehendi ceremony, attended by family members and close ones.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Friday, February 20, 2026, 01:06 PM IST
Shikhar Dhawan Wedding: Can You Spot Groom's Initials On Bride Sophie Shine's Mehendi? Check Inside Moments From Intimate Ceremony | Instagram @Sophieshine93

After surprising fans and netizens by dropping sangeet pictures, former Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan and his Irish girlfriend and now fiancée, Sophie Shine, are now sharing inside moments from an intimate Mehendi ceremony, which family members and close ones attended. The couple ditched traditional outfits and opted for a minimal, casual style in the homely event setting.

Hours ago, Sophie shared a picture of her looking away (probably at her soon-to-be husband) and flexing her fresh mehendi design on her hand. The overlaid text read, 'work in progress.' In the follow-up stories, Sophie reposted other pictures with the loved ones.

Sophie ditched heavy ensembles and traditional attire; she opted for a simple brown tank top and matching comfortable pants.

Shikhar Dhawan's Sangeet Ceremony:

Yesterday, Dhawan shared two cheerful pictures from the celebration, giving fans a peek into the pre-wedding festivities. Along with the photos, he wrote, “Sangeet night almost the Dhawans,” hinting at the upcoming wedding and sending followers into excitement.

Shikhar Dhawan's Second Marriage:

This marks Dhawan’s second marriage. Previously, he was married to Aesha Mukerji, a Melbourne-based kickboxer. The former couple shares a son, Zoravar. Their marriage ended in divorce in 2023 & Dhawan has also spoken publicly in the past about personal challenges, including difficulties in staying connected with his son following the separation.

