Shikhar Dhawan Wedding: Cricketer Surprises Fans With Sangeet Night Pictures With Irish Girlfriend Sophie Shine | Instagram @shikhardofficial

Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan left fans surprised after he shared glimpses from his Sangeet night with his Irish fiancée Sophie Shine on Instagram on February 19. Soon after the photos surfaced online, wedding buzz began circulating across social media, with many speculating that the couple is set to tie the knot soon.

Dhawan shared two cheerful pictures from the celebration, giving fans a peek into the pre-wedding festivities. Along with the photos, he wrote, “Sangeet night almost the Dhawans,” hinting at the upcoming wedding and sending followers into excitement.

The cricketer had earlier announced his engagement to Sophie on January 2, 2026. Sharing a heartfelt post at the time, he wrote, “From shared smiles to shared dreams. Grateful for the love, the blessings, and every good wish for our engagement as we choose togetherness forever.”

Who is Sophie Shine?

Sophie Shine is an accomplished professional from Ireland. She holds a degree in Marketing and Management from the Limerick Institute of Technology and has also pursued additional studies at Castleroy College in Ireland.

Shikhar Dhawan's Second Marriage:

This marks Dhawan’s second marriage. Previously, he was married to Aesha Mukerji, a Melbourne-based kickboxer. The former couple shares a son, Zoravar. Their marriage ended in divorce in 2023 & Dhawan has also spoken publicly in the past about personal challenges, including difficulties in staying connected with his son following the separation.

With the latest Sangeet pictures now going viral, fans are eagerly awaiting official wedding announcements from the cricketer.