Unseen Video Of Shikhar Dhawan & Sophie Shine Dance To Dhurandhar Song At Grand Sangeet Ceremony | Video | Instagram @dramitbhasinofficial

Shikhar Dhawan and his wife-to-be Sophie Shine set the Internet a buzz after dropping heart-winning pictures from their intimate yet grand sangeet ceremony yesterday, February 19. This marks the beginning of the couple's wedding festivities, which are reportedly being held in Delhi-NCR. A new viral video has now emerged on social media, which shows the couple shaking their legs on trending Dhurandhar song during their sangeet ceremony.

WATCH VIDEO:

In the video, Dhawan can be seen with one of the guests and his Irish fiancée, Sophie Shine, cheerfully dancing to the dance number, Shararat from the blockbuster movie, Dhurandhar. The moment is being shared by the wedding guests and netizens on social media.

Meanwhile, the couple shared inside glimpses from their intimate mehendi ceremony, where Sophie Shine can be seen flaunting her mehendi. The bride-to-be ditched the traditional attire for the function and opted for a comfortable tank top and bottoms.

Earlier, Dhawan shared two cheerful pictures from the celebration, giving fans a peek into the pre-wedding festivities. Along with the photos, he wrote, “Sangeet night almost the Dhawans,” hinting at the upcoming wedding and sending followers into excitement.

This marks Dhawan’s second marriage. Previously, he was married to Aesha Mukerji, a Melbourne-based kickboxer. The former couple shares a son, Zoravar. Their marriage ended in divorce in 2023 & Dhawan has also spoken publicly in the past about personal challenges, including difficulties in staying connected with his son following the separation.