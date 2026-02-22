BAFTA Awards 2026 India: When & Where To Watch Alia Bhatt, Cillian Murphy & Other Global Stars Live?

Awards season is in full swing, and the spotlight now shifts to the 79th edition of the British Academy Film Awards. From Hollywood heavyweights to Indian cinema's brightest star Alia Bhatt, BAFTA 2026 promises glamour, global icons, and unforgettable moments, and yes, fans in India can watch it all unfold live.

When and where to watch BAFTA 2026 in India

Organised by the British Academy of Film and Television Arts, this year's ceremony will take place on Sunday, February 22, at London's iconic Royal Festival Hall. Actor Alan Cumming will host the awards for the first time.

The event begins at 7 pm GMT in London, which means viewers in India can tune in during the early hours of Monday, February 23. The live telecast is expected to start around 12:30 am IST.

Indian audiences can stream the ceremony live on SonyLIV as well as on BAFTA's official YouTube channel, making it easier than ever to catch every red carpet arrival, acceptance speech, and surprise win.

BAFTA 2026 live streaming link below:

Who's attending?

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt will be taking the stage as one of the presenters, adding a proud Indian moment to the global celebration. Joining her is a star-studded lineup that includes Cillian Murphy, Glenn Close, Michael B. Jordan, Alicia Vikander, Bryan Cranston, Gillian Anderson, Ethan Hawke, Regé-Jean Page, Riz Ahmed, and Kate Hudson, among many others.

Music lovers are also in for a treat. The ceremony will feature the first performance outside the US of 'Golden', performed by K-pop Demon Hunters' Jae, Audrey Nuna, and Rei Ami, adding an electrifying Korean touch to the night.