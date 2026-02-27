 Supermodel Bella Hadid Returns To Milan Fashion Week With Prada Debut, Takes Over Runway In 4 Couture Moment
Supermodel Bella Hadid returned to Milan Fashion Week, making her Prada debut in four layered Fall/Winter 2026 looks. She transitioned from a sheer organza trench and printed shift dress to tailored shorts and knitwear, styling each with knee-high socks and pointed flats. A smoky eye and oversized Bonnie bag moment sealed her triumphant runway comeback.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Friday, February 27, 2026, 01:03 PM IST
article-image
Bella Hadid at Prada's Milan Fashion Week show | Image Courtesy: Prada's Instagram

The runway just got its reigning queen back. After grabbing eyeballs at the Victoria Fashion Week last year, supermodel Bella Hadid made a powerful return at Milan Fashion Week, marking her debut with Prada in spectacular fashion. And she didn't just walk once; she owned the Fall/Winter 2026 show in four distinct couture-coded looks that proved layering is officially an art form.

Look 1: Sheer drama meets chore-style

Bella's first appearance set the tone, featuring a sheer navy skirt paired with an oversized chore-style jacket. Embellished knee-high socks and pointed kitten heels rounded off the outfit, giving it that signature Prada edge.

article-image

Look 2: The trench illusion

When she returned, the jacket was gone, revealing that the skirt was actually a light organza trench layered over a printed white shift dress, completed with a navy top-handle bag.

Look 3: The reveal

Stripping back another layer, Bella showcased the crisp printed white poplin dress that had been concealed beneath the trench. This time, she swapped her bag for the same structured style in a striking green hue, letting accessories punctuate the minimal base.

Look 4: Sporty shift

For her final walk, the mood changed. Bella stepped out in long tailored shorts and a knit tank, channelling a slightly grungier, edgy look. Throughout all four appearances, one detail remained constant: knee-high socks paired with pointed flats.

Her beauty look amplified the drama with smoky, almost 2009-coded eye makeup and slicked-back hair in a deeper chestnut tone, framing her face with sharp precision.

