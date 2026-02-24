Kriti Sanon Is No Less Than A Runway Model At Burberry London Fashion Week Show In Mocha Trench Dress, Blue Scarf

Kriti Sanon at Burberry London Fashion Week show | Image Courtesy: Instagram (@kritisfc)

Bollywood fame Kriti Sanon didn't just attend the recent London Fashion Week; she owned it. Turning the front row into her personal runway, the actress made a chic appearance at London Fashion Week, where she stepped out for Burberry's Fall/Winter 2026–27 showcase looking every bit like an international supermodel.

Seated alongside names like Kate Moss, Simone Ashley, and Stellan Skarsgård, Kriti ensured all eyes were firmly on her sartorial statement.

Take a look:

Decoding Kriti's runway-ready Burberry look

For the fashion show, Kriti oozed demure elegance in a reimagined version of Burberry's iconic trench. She slipped into a long, structured trench dress in a rich mocha brown tone, crafted from panelled leather. The silhouette hugged her frame beautifully, featuring sharp notch lapels, which she styled upright, along with strong padded shoulders.

The design included double-breasted button detailing down the front, full-length sleeves with belted cuffs, and intricate embroidered accents. Falling below the knee, the piece was cinched at the waist with a coordinating leather belt, highlighting her figure while maintaining a polished, tailored finish.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Adding a refreshing contrast to the earthy palette, Kriti layered the look with a patterned teal silk scarf wrapped around her neck. The accessory, complete with delicate tassel details, added colour and movement to the ensemble.

Kriti accentuated the outfit with deep chocolate brown calf-length boots and carried a structured top-handle mini bag from the brand. Gold hoop earrings offered just the right amount of shine without overpowering the look.

Read Also Alia Bhatt Shares BTS Photos From Her BAFTA 2026 Debut, Flaunts Her Back In Bold Gucci Dress

Her makeup followed the same mocha tones, with feathered brows, softly smoked eyes, luminous highlighter and subtle contouring, and nude brown lips. Kriti rounded off her London glam with a sleek twisted topknot with soft face-framing strands and a centre part.