Met Gala 2026 Dress Code Is 'Fashion Is Art': Here's What To Expect

The fashion world woke up buzzing because it’s that moment of the year when the Costume Institute finally lifts the curtain on the next Met Gala dress code. After the blockbuster success of “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” — a night that saw Zendaya, Rihanna, Lauryn Hill, and Teyana Taylor dominate the steps — expectations for 2026 couldn’t be higher. And now the suspense is over.

Met Gala 2026 dress code: 'Fashion Is Art'

On Monday, February 23, Vogue revealed that the dress code for the upcoming Met Gala will be "Fashion is Art". This aligns with the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s spring 2026 exhibition, "Costume Art", which is also the theme of this year's gala.

Met Gala 2026 theme: 'Costume Art'

Unveiled by Costume Institute curator Andrew Bolton and Anna Wintour, the theme, “Costume Art”, marks a major milestone for the museum with the inauguration of the Condé M. Nast Galleries, a vast 12,000-square-foot permanent space adjoining The Met’s Great Hall. The accompanying exhibition aims to celebrate fashion not just as clothing but as an artistic dialogue with the human body itself.

When is the 2026 Met Gala?

As always, fashion's biggest night takes place on the first Monday of May, which falls on May 4, 2026. By then, the Met will have transformed once again under a massive tent as celebrities, designers, and cultural icons ascend the famed staircase.

The event will be co-chaired by Beyoncé, Venus Williams, Nicole Kidman and Anna Wintour.

What to expect

If the theme is anything to go by, we can expect to see body-focused silhouettes, couture pieces that blur the line between fashion and sculpture, and avant-garde interpretations of the human form. While the Met Gala 2026 dress code is still under wraps, designers are set to push boundaries, creating works that exist somewhere between wearable art and museum-worthy objects.

With Costume Art, the 2026 Met Gala promises a night where fashion meets fine art and where every attendee becomes a living exhibit.