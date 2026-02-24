Alia Bhatt Shares BTS Photos From Her BAFTA 2026 Debut, Flaunts Her Back In Bold Gucci Dress

By: Aanchal C | February 24, 2026

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt made her first BAFTA Awards 2026 red-carpet appearance on Sunday, February 22, at the Royal Festival Hall in London

Taking to her Instagram page, the actress shared a series of behind-the-scenes pictures from the event with the caption: "at @bafta, celebrating the language of cinema ✨"

For her appearance as the presenter at the award show, Alia slipped into a custom sequined gown by Gucci

She effortlessly flaunted her back in the pictures, showing her daring backless pattern that turned heads at the event

The halter-neck ensemble also featured a figure-hugging silhouette and bold cuts on the sides that hugged her body like a dream

A white faux fur stole, dangling silver earrings, and statement diamond rings rounded off her glowing look

Alia's carousel post ended with a pictures of her favrouite Tres leches cake topped up with blueberry and strawberry

