Alia Bhatt Shares BTS Photos From Her BAFTA 2026 Debut, Flaunts Her Back In Bold Gucci Dress

By: Aanchal C | February 24, 2026
Bollywood star Alia Bhatt made her first BAFTA Awards 2026 red-carpet appearance on Sunday, February 22, at the Royal Festival Hall in London
Taking to her Instagram page, the actress shared a series of behind-the-scenes pictures from the event with the caption: "at @bafta, celebrating the language of cinema ✨"
For her appearance as the presenter at the award show, Alia slipped into a custom sequined gown by Gucci
She effortlessly flaunted her back in the pictures, showing her daring backless pattern that turned heads at the event
The halter-neck ensemble also featured a figure-hugging silhouette and bold cuts on the sides that hugged her body like a dream
A white faux fur stole, dangling silver earrings, and statement diamond rings rounded off her glowing look
Alia's carousel post ended with a pictures of her favrouite Tres leches cake topped up with blueberry and strawberry
