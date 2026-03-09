Ishan Kishan Is Younger To His Girlfriend Aditi Hundia; Can You Guess The Age Gap Between The Two? | Instagram @aditihundia

Indian cricketer Ishan Kishan and his girlfriend Aditi Hundia recently grabbed the spotlight after India’s thrilling victory in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup final. The couple was spotted together at the Narendra Modi Stadium following India’s historic win, sparking widespread buzz on social media.

Aditi was seen cheering for Kishan from the stands during the match and later joined him on the field to celebrate the team’s victory alongside players and their families. Their appearance together quickly went viral online, with fans admiring their chemistry and praising Aditi’s elegance and charm.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

What Is The Age Gap Between Ishan Kishan And Aditi Hundia?

Interestingly, Ishan Kishan is younger than Aditi Hundia. The cricketer was born on July 18, 1998, while Aditi was born on January 15, 1997, making her around 1 year and 6 months older than him.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Who Is Aditi Hundia?

Aditi Hundia is a Jaipur-based model and entrepreneur who has made a name for herself in the fashion and beauty pageant industry. Born and raised in Jaipur, she studied at India International School before pursuing higher education at St. Xavier’s College, Jaipur.

Her journey into the glamour world began during her college days when she started participating in fashion shows and local modelling events. Aditi gained national recognition in 2017 after becoming a finalist in the Miss India pageant. She later won the title of Miss Diva Supranational 2018, which allowed her to represent India at Miss Supranational 2019.

Following her successful pageant career, Aditi transitioned into fashion modelling and entrepreneurship, continuing to build her presence in the industry. Her recent appearance alongside Ishan Kishan at the World Cup celebrations has once again brought her into the limelight, with fans eager to know more about the couple’s relationship.