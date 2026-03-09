'Ishu Bhaiya Ki Shrimati Ji': Adorable Pics Of Ishan Kishan's GF, Aditi Hundia; The Fashion Model & Former Miss India Is A Cutie Pie

By: Rutunjay Dole | March 09, 2026
Ishan Kishan's girlfriend has set the Internet ablaze after her viral appearance during India vs New Zealand ICC T-20 World Cup final grabbed headlines. Here's a look at her adorable pictures:
Aditi Hundia wearing a white mini dress paired with golden waist chain belt and a trendy bandana tied on her head.
Former miss India's effortless vacation style in a pink strapless bandeau top paired with light-wash flared jeans.
A perfect party-night outfit for Aditi Hundia, a strapless burgundy mini dress featuring a ruffled hem & a fitted silhouette.
Aditi Hundia's diwali outfit was a dream look for every desi girl. From her pink and orange suit paired with golden hills to jhumkas everything went perfect.
Turning her vacay mode on, Aditi Hundia donned a bikini top with a long fitted skirt.
The model kept it classy indenim skorts and styled a green shirt to reveal her gold neckpiece.
Aditi Hundia in shiny, halter-neck mini bodycon dress for clubbing party.