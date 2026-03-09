Mahieka Sharma's Blue Bodycon Dress Was An Ode To Team India? Check Out What Aditi Hundai & Sanjana Ganesan Wore At T-20 World Cup Final

By: Rutunjay Dole | March 09, 2026
Team India clinched ICC T-20 World Cup 2026 in a historical win against New Zealand on March 8.
Sevral moments from post win celebrations of the Indian cricketers with their family and partners went viral on social media. Here, Axar Patel can be seen posing with his son and wife Meha Patel who graced the moment in a pink dress.
Jasprit Bumrah's wife and cricket presenter, Sanjana Ganesan was spotted wearing a formal ivory attire paired with earrings and bracelet.
Sanju Samson's wife Charulatha Remesh spotted wearing a black bodycon dress and posing along with Sanju and his man of the tournament trophy.
Ishan Kishan's girlfriend, Aditi Hundia cheered for his partner in red crop top paired with black jeans and purse.
Captain Suryakumar Yadav's wife Devisha Shetty donned a flowing sunny dress and a cute sling purse with trendy flats footwear.
Hardik Pandya's girlfriend Mahieka sharma wore a dark blue bodycon dress, an ode to team India's jersey colours.