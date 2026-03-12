Meet Kritika Kamra's Beautiful Bridal Squad! Soha Ali Khan, Malaika Arora Show Up In White & Gold Sarees | Instagram @sakpataudi

Actor and television host Gaurav Kapur tied the knot with actress Kritika Kamra in an intimate ceremony held at their Bandra residence in Mumbai on March 11, 2026. Soon after the private celebration, several inside pictures and unseen moments from the wedding began circulating on social media, giving fans a glimpse into the star-studded event.

Among the most talked-about moments from the wedding were the pictures of Kritika’s bridesmaid squad, which included actresses Soha Ali Khan, Shreya Dhanwanthary and Anya Singh. The group appeared together in coordinated outfits.

From the photos, the bridesmaids clearly embraced a coordinated “ivory-gold bridal squad” aesthetic, designed to complement the bride while allowing her look to stand out. The elegant palette created a soft aesthetic visual, highlighting the simplicity and charm of the intimate wedding celebration.

The bridesmaids opted for minimal yet sophisticated sarees in shades of ivory, cream and soft gold. These neutral tones beautifully contrasted with Kritika Kamra’s bold sindoor-red bridal saree, ensuring the bride remained the centre of attention. Most of the bridesmaids appeared to be wearing Kerala Kasavu-style sarees or silk and Chanderi blends in off-white or ivory hues, finished with delicate gold zari borders.

Shortly after the ceremony, the newlyweds made their first public appearance together as husband and wife. For her special day, Kritika chose a classic sindoor red Chanderi saree that reflected timeless bridal elegance. While Gaurav Kapur complemented the bride’s traditional attire with a custom bandhgala by designer Raghavendra Rathore.

Despite being a private ceremony, the wedding saw the presence of several well-known personalities from the entertainment and cricket worlds. Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh attended the ceremony with his wife, actress Hazel Keech, and their children. Former cricketers Ashish Nehra, Virender Sehwag were also among the guests who joined the special day.