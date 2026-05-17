Madhuri Dixit's Sea-Facing Mumbai Apartment Has M.F. Husain's Artistic Touch; ₹48 Cr Property Features Timeless Paintings |

Madhuri Dixit and husband Dr. Shriram Nene live in a lavish sea-facing apartment in Mumbai that beautifully combines luxury, art and minimal contemporary aesthetics. Located inside the upscale Indiabulls Blu development in Worli, the sprawling 5,500-square-foot residence reportedly carries a value of nearly ₹48 crore.

Overlooking the Arabian Sea, the elegant sky-high apartment has been designed as a calm sanctuary with sophisticated interiors, clean lines and artistic warmth. The celebrity couple collaborated with architect Apoorva Shroff from Lyth Design to create a home that reflects both modern simplicity and timeless character.

In an earlier interaction with Architectural Digest, Madhuri described the vision behind the home by saying, “Everything is uncluttered; it’s straight lines… beautiful yet artistic.” Dr. Nene also shared that both of them preferred a contemporary design language that felt elegant yet understated.

According to architect Apoorva Shroff, the brief for the residence focused on creating “a sanctuary that blends contemporary aesthetics with a minimalist undertone,” using sober tones, clean forms and a neutral palette that complements the vibrant personalities of the homeowners.

However, the true highlight of the luxurious home lies in its priceless artworks by legendary modern Indian painter M. F. Husain. Husain, who famously admired Madhuri Dixit and considered her one of his greatest muses, personally painted several vibrant pieces that now decorate the walls of the residence.

The artistic masterpieces bring bursts of colour and emotion into the otherwise minimal interiors, adding a deeply personal touch to the home. One of the standout spaces is the grand entrance foyer, which features a striking oversized console designed by Vikram Goyal’s Viya Home alongside Husain’s divine Ganesha paintings and a vivid Jaipur Rugs carpet.

Recalling Husain’s admiration for her, Madhuri once revealed that the legendary artist had even wanted to paint directly on the walls of her home. “Husain Ji wanted to paint the walls of my home, but I objected on the account of moving, so he painted me some of his finest works,” she shared. The actress also expressed her love for the vibrant colour palette used in the paintings, saying, “I just love the colours he used; it pops out.”