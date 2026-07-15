'I'm In Love With This House': Anurag Kashyap's Daughter Aaliyah Gives Tour Inside Her Cosy Mumbai Apartment – Watch Video

Aaliyah Kashyap has finally opened the doors to her newly decorated Mumbai apartment, and every corner reflects her warm, cosy aesthetic. The content creator recently shared a detailed home tour on YouTube, giving fans a glimpse into the space she now shares with husband Shane Gregoire.

Step inside Aaliyah Kashyap and Shane Gregoire's Mumbai home

Aaliyah, the daughter of filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, begins the tour with the spacious living room, which she says is a major upgrade from their previous apartment. One of the standout features is a large bookshelf that not only stores books but also displays plants, keepsakes and decorative accents. It houses a vintage typewriter gifted by her best friend Karima, Shane's fossil collection, framed photographs of their pets and a Chanel-inspired chess set that she received at an event.

Instead of replacing everything, the couple carried over a few favourite furniture pieces from their old home, including their custom-made brown sofa, coffee table and TV console. To refresh the space, they added a textured Jaipur Rugs carpet and upgraded to a larger cat tree, making the living area more comfortable for their pets as well.

One of Aaliyah's favourite additions is a wooden bar cabinet, which neatly stores tea, coffee and matcha essentials alongside crockery and glassware, while the wall above is decorated with vintage posters of All About Eve and Breakfast at Tiffany's, gifts from Shane that add a nostalgic touch.

The dining area reflects the couple's laid-back lifestyle. Instead of investing in a large dining setup, they opted for a compact wooden table and chairs, revealing that they often prefer eating on the floor while watching television.

Moving into the kitchen, Aaliyah shared that the biggest improvement is the generous counter space, making cooking much more convenient. The shelves are stocked with neatly arranged everyday appliances, pantry staples, spices, snacks and baking essentials, although she jokingly admitted that not every cupboard is perfectly organised.

The bedroom blends comfort with simple styling. Since their previous bed was too large, they borrowed one from her mother's house. A decorative wall panel behind the bed cleverly conceals an awkward architectural gap, while shelves featuring decorative objects and a dreamcatcher add warmth to the room. One of the home's most-loved features is the motorised curtains, which open and close with the touch of a button.

The apartment also includes a dedicated guest room fitted with a pull-out sofa bed that doubles as extra wardrobe storage. Aaliyah explained that having a comfortable space for visiting family and friends was something they specifically wanted after missing it in their previous home.

Wrapping up the tour, Aaliyah shared how quickly the apartment has started feeling like home. "I’m absolutely in love with this house. It’s so much more spacious and it just feels so nice and bright," she said. Having lived there for only a few weeks, she said she already feels deeply attached to the bright, spacious home, adding that the love and effort they put into decorating every corner has made the space truly their own.