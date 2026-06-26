Inside Hema Malini's 54-Year-Old Mumbai Bungalow 'Advitiya' With Memories Of Dharmendra, Esha Deol Gives Tour

Inside Hema Malini's Mumbai home | Image Courtesy: Curly Tales

Some celebrity homes are designed to impress, while others quietly tell stories of the people who have lived within their walls. Hema Malini's Mumbai residence, Advitiya, belongs to the latter. More than five decades old, the home is a beautiful blend of art, dance, family memories and timeless elegance. In a recent home tour with Curly Tales, daughter Isha Deol opened the doors to the iconic bungalow, offering fans an intimate glimpse into the space where generations of memories have been created.

All About Hema Malini's Mumbai home

For years, the property was simply recognised as Hema Malini's bungalow. It was only recently that spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar gave it the name Advitiya, meaning "unique" or "one of a kind", a title that perfectly reflects the home's personality.

According to Isha, the house has been part of Hema Malini’s life ever since she moved to Mumbai, making it more than 54 years old. Although the original structure suffered severe damage during the devastating 2005 Mumbai floods, it was rebuilt into the elegant multi-storey residence that stands today.

A space where dance is woven into everyday life

Stepping inside Advitiya immediately reveals the veteran actor’s lifelong devotion to classical dance. The entrance welcomes visitors with striking bronze sculptures depicting traditional dance mudras, setting the tone for what lies beyond.

The spacious living room doubles as a fully functional dance studio, complete with polished wooden flooring specially designed for rehearsals. Even today, Hema Malini continues to practise there, while the expansive hall comfortably accommodates nearly 30 dancers during training sessions.

Seating spots dedicated to Hema Malini and Dharmendra | Image Courtesy: Curly Tales

A home filled with memories of Dharmendra

Beyond its artistic charm, Advitiya is deeply rooted in family history. One section of the living area pays tribute to late actor Dharmendra, preserving memories of the legendary actor within the home he shared with Hema Malini.

Isha also revealed that one cosy seating corner still has dedicated spots for both her parents, describing it as a reminder of the love story that unfolded within these walls. According to her, the house has witnessed not only their extraordinary careers but also the beautiful journey of their marriage.

Elegant interiors with personal touches

The interiors strike a balance between grandeur and warmth. Soft neutral palettes, gleaming marble floors, mirrored walls and elegant chandeliers create a sophisticated ambience, while oversized windows flood every room with natural light.

Cream sofas, upholstered armchairs and thoughtfully curated décor add warmth to the spacious living and dining areas. An office inside the home houses treasured memorabilia, including paintings, fan-made artwork, threadwork creations and photographs from Hema Malini's celebrated films such as Razia Sultan.

Separate floors and even separate kitchens

Following its renovation, the residence now spans multiple floors, with individual levels dedicated to Hema Malini, Isha and her sister, allowing each space to reflect its resident's personality.

The family also maintains separate kitchens. Hema Malini has her own private kitchen, while another serves the rest of the household. Isha explained that this arrangement accommodates the family's differing food preferences, as Hema Malini follows a strictly vegetarian lifestyle while her grandchildren and other family members enjoy non-vegetarian meals.