Inside Suniel Shetty's Lavish Villa 'Jahaan' Near Mumbai Where He Spends Holidays Surrounded By Nature

Image Courtesy: Good Homes Magazine

When most celebrities dream of a vacation home, they imagine beaches, infinity pools and extravagant interiors. But for Suniel Shetty, luxury looks a little different. Think giant boulders flowing into living spaces, misty valley views, a babbling brook nearby and mornings spent surrounded by trees.

Tucked away in Khandala, just a few hours from Mumbai, Suniel and his wife Mana Shetty's stunning farmhouse, Jahaan, is less of a holiday house and more of a sanctuary where architecture quietly coexists with nature. Recently, Good Homes Magazine offered a peek inside the actor's beloved retreat, revealing a home that feels earthy, intimate and incredibly serene.

Inside Suniel Shetty's Jahaan built around nature

Perched dramatically on a cliffside, Jahaan overlooks the lush Karjat valley, offering breathtaking views of rolling hills and monsoon clouds drifting across the horizon. But what truly makes the villa special is how seamlessly it embraces the landscape around it.

Instead of flattening the terrain, the home incorporates the natural elements into its design. Massive rocks from the hillside remain part of the interiors, while reclaimed railway beams have been repurposed to create a charming walkway leading towards the dining area.

Image Courtesy: Good Homes Magazine

One of the most fascinating corners of the house is a room with a split roof that opens up to the sky, allowing the family to stargaze at night. The property also features a narrow canal with a wooden entrance and a small bridge, giving the villa an almost resort-like charm.

Image Courtesy: Good Homes Magazine

Earthy interiors with a warm soul

The interiors reflect the colours of the surrounding landscape. Shades of green, terracotta and muted reds dominate the palette, creating spaces that feel warm and organic.

Raw materials have been intentionally left exposed in several areas, adding texture and character to the home. Different floor levels and varying ceiling heights create interesting spatial dynamics, while semi-open lounges blur the boundaries between indoors and outdoors. Large windows and open seating areas ensure that no matter where you sit, nature is always part of the experience.

Beyond its design and scenery, Jahaan also reflects the family's spiritual side. The expansive lawns are dotted with serene sculptures, including a towering seated Buddha statue that overlooks the gardens. Nearby stands a statue of Lord Shiva, adding a meditative energy to the property.

The villa holds special significance for the Shetty family. It was here, amid the greenery and quiet luxury, that Suniel and Mana's daughter Athiya Shetty tied the knot with cricketer KL Rahul in an intimate ceremony.