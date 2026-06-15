Shekhar Suman's Mumbai Penthouse Is No Less Than A 5-Star Hotel With Sea-Facing View, Private Gym & Parisian Aesthetic

Inside Shekhar Suman's Mumbai home | Image Courtesy: YouTube (Curly Tales)

In a city where space is often the ultimate luxury, Shekhar Suman's Mumbai home feels like an exception to every rule. Perched high above the bustling streets of Lokhandwala, the actor's expansive sea-facing penthouse is less of a residence and more of an experience that combines European grandeur, personal memories, and breathtaking views. During a recent home tour with Curly Tales, Shekhar offered a glimpse into the lavish abode that has been his sanctuary for years, and every corner has a story to tell.

Inside Shekhar Suman's Mumbai home with Parisian charm

The home's opulence begins right at the entrance. An elegant ivory door framed with intricate wrought-iron detailing opens into a foyer that instantly transports visitors to a Parisian mansion. Warm lighting, ornate furniture, and a grand mirror create an atmosphere that is equal parts regal and inviting.

A beautifully carved golden console table sits beneath a classic chandelier, while a sculpture of Lord Krishna introduces a subtle Indian touch amid the European-inspired interiors.

The penthouse further unfolds into expansive seating areas covered in soft ivory and beige tones. Plush sofas, crystal chandeliers, and elegant artwork create an atmosphere that is sophisticated without feeling intimidating.

Another lounge area leans heavily into old-world European aesthetics, complete with gold-trimmed sofas, floral upholstery, and antique-inspired furnishings. One of the standout pieces here is Shekhar's prized chess table, an intricately crafted piece featuring an onyx board and metallic figurines resembling medieval royalty.

Image Courtesy: YouTube (Curly Tales)

Modern dining space, private gym & more

Separated by white sliding glass doors is an impressive dining hall centred around a long marble table and high-backed chairs upholstered in soft pastel hues. Overhead hangs a dazzling multi-tiered chandelier that commands attention. Surrounding cabinets display porcelain collections, adding to the room's stately appeal while keeping the atmosphere warm and welcoming.

Breaking away from the vintage-inspired aesthetic is Shekhar's sleek all-white kitchen. Glossy surfaces, marble flooring, concealed storage, and high-end appliances give the space a clean, modern identity.

Image Courtesy: YouTube (Curly Tales)

The actor also dedicates an entire floor to fitness. His private gym houses professional-grade equipment, free weights, and framed photographs from his fitness transformation over the years, turning the space into both a workout zone and a gallery of personal milestones.

While the interiors impress at every turn, the penthouse's outdoor spaces are equally captivating. Multiple balconies and a sprawling terrace overlook a vast stretch of mangroves and open skies, a rare sight in Mumbai's crowded landscape. With nature on one side and the city skyline on the other, Shekhar's home manages to strike a balance between grandeur and serenity.