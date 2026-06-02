Peek Inside Lalit Modi's 7,000-Square-Foot Lavish London Mansion With Walls Of IPL Jerseys And Historic Cricket Keepsakes

Inside Lalit Modi's London mansion | Image Courtesy: YouTube (Ridhima Pathak)

From creating the iconic Indian Premier League (IPL) to collecting some of cricket's most treasured memories, businessman Lalit Modi's life has always been larger than life. And if his latest interviews are anything to go by, his London home reflects exactly that. Nestled in one of the city's most exclusive neighbourhoods, the sprawling mansion is a blend of luxury living, personal history, and cricket nostalgia.

Recent appearances in interviews with Wisden Cricket, Humans of Bombay, and sports presenter Ridhima Pathak have offered viewers rare glimpses inside Modi's lavish London home, revealing a property packed with personal memories, cricket history, and striking interiors.

Inside Lalit Modi's London mansion

Modi's long-time London residence is located on Sloane Street in Chelsea, one of the city's most exclusive neighbourhoods, according to 2015 reports by NDTV. The property reportedly spans around 7,000 square feet across five levels and includes 14 rooms, along with a private internal lift connecting the floors.

Step inside, and the home instantly makes an impression. The main reception area combines classic European architecture with bold contemporary decor. Elegant white-panelled walls, decorative mouldings, and custom-built bookshelves create a timeless backdrop, while colourful artwork injects personality into the space. One wall is dominated by a large pop-art-inspired piece in vibrant shades of blue, black, and white, creating a dramatic focal point.

The living room itself is designed for comfort and entertaining. Large charcoal-toned sofas are layered with patterned cushions, while sculptural coffee tables display luxury art books, candles, and decorative accents. Family photographs placed throughout the room add a personal touch to the otherwise grand setting.

One of the most eye-catching features of the mansion is its dramatic staircase. Stretching through multiple levels, the staircase is illuminated by a towering cylindrical chandelier suspended through the centre of the property, adding an unmistakably luxurious feel.

Cricket-themed spaces

For cricket fans, however, the real highlight lies in the hallways. The corridors have effectively been transformed into a personal museum dedicated to Indian cricket and the IPL. Display cases house historic bats, special memorabilia, and commemorative pieces linked to the tournament's early years. One bat even reportedly features a caricature of Modi himself as the IPL's founder.

The mansion also includes a private fitness area equipped with modern workout equipment. Yet even here, cricket remains front and centre, with walls lined with framed IPL jerseys from various franchises.