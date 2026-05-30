Inside Karan Kundrra & Tejasswi Prakash's Bandra House With Hidden Bathroom, Paddle Pool & More

Inside Karan & Tejasswi's Bandra home | Image Courtesy: YouTube/Curly Tales

Actors Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash have long been one of television's most-loved couples, but beyond the red carpets, reality shows, and viral moments, the duo has quietly built a stunning home together in Mumbai. After recently winning hearts with their appearance on Netflix's Desi Bling, the couple opened the doors to their Bandra residence, offering fans a glimpse into a space on the Curly Tales channel.

Inside Karan & Tejasswi's Bandra home

The moment you step inside, it's clear this isn't your average celebrity home. The entrance opens into an elegant foyer that seamlessly flows into a sprawling living area. High ceilings, statement lighting, textured walls, and oversized windows fill the space with natural light, while plush seating and sophisticated décor create an inviting atmosphere.

Earthy textures, indoor plants, marble flooring, and stylish furniture come together to create a home that feels polished without being intimidating.

One of the biggest highlights of the house is the couple's impressive shoe collection. Instead of a traditional shoe rack, Karan and Tejasswi have dedicated an entire glass-fronted section to their designer footwear.

What makes it even more fascinating is the access system. The cabinets can only be opened using a key card, giving the space the feel of an exclusive luxury showroom. From chunky statement sneakers to designer heels from global fashion houses, the collection is as glamorous as expected.

Image Courtesy: YouTube/Curly Tales

Bedrooms, wardrobe battles & hidden surprises

The home features four bedrooms, though Tejasswi jokingly revealed that Karan's wardrobe has gradually expanded into almost every room in the house. But perhaps the most unexpected feature is a secret washroom hidden behind what appears to be a bookshelf.

With a simple push, the concealed door opens into a private bathroom complete with a spacious bathtub designed for two and a scenic window view, making it feel like a hidden luxury retreat within the house.

Image Courtesy: YouTube/Curly Tales

For Tejasswi, the balcony is the true heart of the home. The expansive outdoor space offers fresh air, city views, and a calm escape from hectic schedules. It also houses a unique paddle pool with removable panels and a dedicated barbecue corner, making it the perfect spot for entertaining friends or enjoying quiet evenings together.