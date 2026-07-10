'Desperate, Psychopathic Lag Rahi Ho': Kashish Kapoor SLAMS Akanksha Choudhary For Putting Water In Shreya Kalra's Food On Lock Upp—VIDEO

Kashish Kapoor Calls Akanksha Choudhary's Behaviour 'Crass' On Lock Upp | Photo Via Instagram

Bigg Boss 18 contestant Kashish Kapoor has strongly criticised fellow Lock Upp contestant Akanksha Choudhary over her behaviour towards Shreya Kalra and actress Shilpa Shinde. Reacting to the recent episode, Kashish slammed Akanksha for pouring water into Shreya's food and accused her of being disrespectful towards both contestants.

Kashish Kapoor Lashes Out At Akanksha Choudhary

Expressing her anger, Kashish said on her YouTube channel, "Dekho yeh chunt aurat ko... Woh geeli roti kha rahi hai. Yogesh gaya Akanksha ko batane ki usne khana change nahi kiya; woh geeli roti kha rahi hai. Aur woh... as if she's so proud of what's done. Ch**iya lag rahe ho. Ghatiya lag rahe ho. Na tum cute lag rahe ho, na samajdaar lag rahe ho, na tumhara reaction justified ya valid hai because you were very angry. Desperate, irritable, psychopathic lag rahe ho."

Defends Shreya Kalra

Defending Shreya, Kashish said that Shreya had worked hard to reach where she is and did not rely on controversies to gain attention. How cocky do you have to be to someone like Shreya? Shreya yahan tak pohnchi hai without any boyfriend controversy; woh 5-6 saal se mehnat kar rahi hai, tab jaake yahan tak pohnchi hai," she said.

Kashish Kapoor On Akanksha Choudhary Disrespecting Shilpa Shinde

Kashish also objected to Akanksha's tone while addressing Shilpa Shinde, calling it disrespectful given the actress's seniority in the industry. She said, "Does this pathetic woman have no sense of respect? Shilpa Shinde tumhari maa ki umar ki hai, itni senior hai. First of all, aap karke baat karo. Yeh tu-tadak kar rahi hai."

Rejecting the justification that Akanksha's actions were driven by anger, Kashish added,"Nobody tells me, 'Gusse mein yeh sab kar diya.' Gusse mein aap apni aukat dikhate ho. So crass."

What have these Splitsvilla kids actually achieved in life? Akanksha saying, “Humne bhi ukhaad ke aaya hai show mein.” Madam, exactly kya ukhaada hai? Apart from fake love stories, cheating, and being makkar on reality shows?



And then having the audacity to taunt another woman… pic.twitter.com/8EUCfkfJ9e — BBTak (@BiggBoss_Tak) July 7, 2026

Meanwhile, on the Judgment Day episode of Lock Upp airing on Friday, July 10, Farah Khan will call out Akanksh, describing her as "irritating" and "badtameez."