'Akanksha Choudhary Needs To Shut Up': Kishwer Merchant Blasts Splitsvilla Fame After Explosive Lock Upp Fight |

Splitsvilla fame Akanksha Choudhary's anger outburst on Netflix's Lock Upp left everyone stunned. The way she reacted after Shreya Kalra mistakenly (as she claimed) hurt her, leaving a small scratch on her face, surprised not only viewers but celebrities as well. Recently, Kishwer Merchant took to social media to slam Akanksha for the way she reacted on the show.

Reacting to the recent episode and the heated altercation between Akanksha and Shreya, Kishwer said, "My god, somebody please shut up her mouth." She added, "That Akanksha Choudhary needs to shut up." The television actress further pointed out that Akanksha suffered only a very small bruise, and that too by mistake, yet she created a huge drama over it.

Calling out Akanksha, Kishwer said, "Itna chota sa scratch aaya hai uspe usne itna drama kiya, itna drama kiya... Uska muh band karwa do koi please." Frustrated by the drama created in the latest episode, Kishwer further said about Akanksha, "Baap re, she talks a lot. She screams, she yells, she talks rubbish and badtaameez hai hot badtameez hai. Jarurat nahi hai uski."

That wasn't all. Kishwer then went on to call out hosts Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh, saying they repeatedly reminded Akanksha and Yogesh Rawat that this is not that kind of show (hinting at Splitsvilla). Kishwer added, "Then they keep saying ki ye waisa wala show nahi hai, even the hosts they keep saying that again and again. It's hilarious." Mocking the statement, she further said, "Bro, show to wahi hai. Koi bhi show kar lo, reality, wahi hai."

Backing Shreya and calling out Akanksha, Kishwer ended her video by saying, "And just by the way, wo jo chot use lagi hai wo 'by mistake' hai."

The clash erupted after Shreya Kalra accidentally scratched Akanksha Choudhary's face during a task. While Shreya repeatedly insisted that it was unintentional and apologised, Akanksha accused her of deliberately trying to injure her, leading to a massive verbal showdown inside the house. The argument quickly escalated, with Akanksha breaking down in tears and hurling accusations, while several contestants stepped in to calm the situation. Later, Farah also addressed the matter saying it will be discussed on the judgement day.