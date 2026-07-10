'Seene Pe Maarna Chaaha Rahi Thi...': Govinda To Appear On Lock Upp; Takes Dig At Wife Sunita Ahuja's Old Statement About Shooting Him - Watch

Govinda On Lock Upp | Instagram

Govinda's wife, Sunita Ahuja, is a contestant in Netflix's Lock Upp Sach Ya Sazaa. On Thursday, the OTT platform shared a promo of Friday's episode and revealed that the Hero No. 1 actor is all set to appear on the show as a guest. In the promo, we get to see that hosts Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh welcome Govinda and later start interacting with him.

In the promo, Farah asks, "Tune aisi supari kyu di thi ke isko maaro goli? (Why did you give such a contract to shoot him?)." To this, Govinda replies, "Arre main leke aaya hu jeb mein (I brought it in my pocket)." So, Farah, shocked, asks, "Goli? (Bullet?)"

Then the actor says, "Main bola seene pe maarna chaaha rahi thi, maarle maine bola (She wanted to hit you on the chest, so I said, 'do it')." Watch the promo below...

Ram Kapoor-Shilpa Shinde Fight

Meanwhile, in the promo, we also get to see that Ram Kapoor and Shilpa Shinde get into a heated argument, and the former is very angry with the latter.

Akanksha Choudhary Fans Are Upset

In the promo, we also get to see that Farah slams Akanksha Choudhary for her behaviour, and, well, her fans are quite upset. A fan commented on the video, "@farahkhankunder @riteishd shreya kare toh theek hai content aa raha hai akansha ne kiya toh voh galat hai (sic)."

Another Instagram user wrote, "What the well why only aku I think Netflix should terminate host (sic)." One more netizen commented, "Akansha ko hi kyu bola bhaiii pagal hai kya tum dono....tum logo ki ohhh godddddd why soo biased bro......shreya ko jyada bolo naaaa akansha ko hi kyu (sic)."

Last week, Shresta Iyer was evicted from the show, and in the latest promo, Farah and Riteish have revealed that not one, but two contestants will be eliminated. So, let's wait and watch which contestants will be out of the show this week.