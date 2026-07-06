'How Is Govinda Tolerating Her At Home?': Sunita Ahuja's Abusive Rant In Lock Upp Leaves The Internet Divided- VIDEO

Sunita Ahuja's Abusive Rant In Lock Upp Leaves The Internet Divided- VIDEO |

Bollywood superstar Govinda's wife, Sunita Ahuja, is leaving no stone unturned to voice her opinions on Netflix's Lock Upp. Unfiltered and unapologetically herself, Sunita has even been seen using abusive language on the show. Frustrated over the poor quality of food inside the house, she lashed out, saying, "Dimaag ka maa--behen kar diya hai yar b******* inlogon ne. Khane ke liye bheekh mangana pad raha hai..."

Watching Sunita's candid outburst, Ram Kapoor burst into laughter and remarked, "Sunita ji, you are hilarious." In the upcoming episode as well, Sunita will be seen taking on wildcard contestant Shilpa Shinde.

How is Govinda tolerating her at home?



Sunita Ahuja in 20 Seconds :



> Dimag ki Maa c*****



>Dimag ka maa bhen kardiya



> Behancho**



> Maa ka bho*** inka



Use Headphones 🎧 pic.twitter.com/rTh0ZkdQ0v — Rohit (@Iam_Rohit_G) July 6, 2026

Sunita's unfiltered personality has left viewers in splits, with social media flooded with reactions. One user tweeted, "How is Govinda tolerating her at home?" Another joked, "Sunita Ahuja Needs to hesitate. #SunitaAhuja Full on MC BC mode on Makers. The Gaalis are okay on OTT. Govinda is feeling relax this days." A third user simply called her, "Sunita ji dangerous."

Sunita Ahuja Needs to hesitate 🤣🤣🤣#SunitaAhuja Full on MC BC mode on Makers



The Gaalis are okey on OTT 😂😂



Govinda is feeling relax this days 🤣#LockUpp #LockUpp2 #LockUppSeason2 pic.twitter.com/hrdz8ZDgu8 — Miss Filmy (@MissFilmyAddict) July 6, 2026

The promo for the upcoming episode shows Shilpa confronting Sunita over her comments about her marriage with Govinda, suggesting that she was damaging the actor's reputation. Shilpa says, "Govinda ji ke fan hain....aap aise kaise bol sakti ho?" After patiently listening to her, Sunita fires back, "Jab tumhare pe gujrega tab tumko pata chalega. Jyada b******* na kro."

Sunita's fiery response quickly went viral online. Reacting to the promo, one user tweeted, "Sunita Ahuja Aura Farming. Shilpa Shinde Trying to smart with #SunitaAhuja. But Sunita Ahuja's reply Shocked her. Sunita Ahuja said, 'Jyada Bak**di na karo.'" Another summed it up by writing, "Sunita Rocked, Shilpa Shocked." Let us further wait for the release of new episodes to see how Sunita and Shilpa's bond will turn out in the show.

Sunita Ahuja Aura Farming 😲



Shilpa Shinde Trying to smart with #SunitaAhuja 🤔



But Sunita Ahuja reply Shocked her 🤣



Sunita Ahuja said, "Jyada Bak**di na karo" 🤣🤣#LockUpp #LockUpp2 #ShilpaShinde pic.twitter.com/ZCIETcWBp9 — Miss Filmy (@MissFilmyAddict) July 6, 2026

Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa streams exclusively on Netflix, with new episodes dropping at 8 pm IST. Following a recent schedule update, fresh episodes now premiere six days a week, from Saturday to Thursday.