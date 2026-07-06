'Make Life Hell For Whoever Is Torturing You': Kashmera Shah Cheers For Mami Sunita Ahuja After Her Emotional Breakdown On Lock Upp

Kashmera Shah To Sunita Ahuja: 'Be Strong Mami, We Are With You' | Photo Via Instagram

Govinda's wife, Sunita Ahuja, who is currently seen on the reality show Lock Upp, hosted by Riteish Deshmukh and Farah Khan, suffered an emotional breakdown in Sunday's episode. Breaking down in tears after the contestants exhausted their weekly budget and were left without food for over 12 hours, Sunita said she wanted to quit the show. She also refused to eat breakfast, stating that she would rather fall sick if that was the only way to leave the competition.

Kashmera Shah Backs Sunita Ahuja After Her Breakdown On Lock Upp

After the emotional episode aired, Kashmera Shah shared a heartfelt note for her "mami" on Instagram, expressing her support and cheering Sunita on. She wrote, "Be strong Mami. You are not alone. We are all with you. Don’t let anyone bring you down. Real or reel, be yourself and give whoever is giving you hell back. Show them what hell actually is. Your devil’s angel is here to protect you and I promise I will not let anyone put you down or make you cry. I know you can give them back but you are just keeping quiet as you want to go back home."

She added. "I say stick in there and stick it out and make life hell for whoever is torturing you in the show. Love you now and forever."

Sunita has often talked about her husband's affairs on the show, revealing why she never walked out of the relationship.

Further, during a conversation with Shreya Kalra, Sunita shared that she has faced infidelity issues since the beginning of her marriage, adding that since Govinda was a leading film star, she felt she couldn't really say much about it.

Meanwhile, the first contestant to be evicted from Lock Upp was Shresta Iyer, the sister of Indian cricketer Shreyas Iyer.