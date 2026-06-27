'I Am Playing His Mother's Role...': Sunita Ahuja Opens Up About Her Acting Debut Alongside Yashvardhan Ahuja | FPJ Exclusive

Sunita Ahuja On Her Acting Debut | Instagram

Govinda's wife and YouTuber, Sunita Ahuja, has participated in Netflix's reality show Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa. It has started streaming on the OTT platform, and before entering the show, Sunita interacted with The Free Press Journal and revealed what made her say yes to it.

When asked why she said yes to Lock Upp, Sunita said, "I said yes to Lock Upp only for Ekta Kapoor because she loves me a lot, and I love her a lot. Also, Netflix is my favourite channel; that's why I said yes. I also did the show, hoping that in the future, Ekta and Netflix will give me good work in their production house and channel."

Sunita Ahuja On Her Acting Debut

Sunita further revealed that she is making her acting debut alongside her son, Yashvardhan Ahuja, in a film produced by Ekta Kapoor.

She said, "I love Ekta a lot because she has given my son a break, and she has given me a break in my son's movie. I am playing my son's mother's role in the movie. Thanks to Ekta and lots of love to her, and blessings."

Sunita recently participated in a cooking reality show titled Maa Hai Na along with her daughter, Tina Ahuja. The two were seen on the show for just a few episodes and had to leave due to a personal reason.

So, after Maa Hai Na, we will now get to watch Sunita in Lock Upp. We are sure the star wife will bring the perfect amount of drama required for the show.

Before the show started, Netflix had only revealed the names of a few contestants, including Ram Kapoor, Shivangi Joshi, Pamala Serena, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Yogesh Rawat and Akanksha Chaudhary.

Lock Upp will stream on Netflix every Saturday to Wednesday at 8 pm.