Lock Upp Contestants List: Who Are The Confirmed Inmates Of Netflix's Reality Show?

Lock Upp Contestants List |

Netflix India has dropped a new promo of Lock Upp, introducing the contestants of the reality show. The promo unveiled the 15 inmates and two jailers who will be entering the controversial setup. Host Riteish Deshmukh says, "They are all stepping in here in front of the entire nation, for a chance at redemption." Here's a look at the confirmed contestants of Lock Upp.

Yogesh Rawat

Splitsvilla 16 contestant Yogesh Rawat is one of the confirmed contestants of Lock Upp. Fans are eagerly waiting to see how his equation with Akanksha Choudhary unfolds on the show. Whether romance blossoms between the two or tensions take over remains to be seen.

Akanksha Choudhary

Splitsvilla 16 contestant Akanksha Choudhary has also been confirmed as a contestant on Netflix's Lock Upp. Her presence is expected to add to the drama, especially given her history with Yogesh Rawat.

Shivangi Joshi

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Shivangi Joshi is another confirmed contestant of the show. One of television's most popular faces, the actress is set to showcase a different side of her personality in Lock Upp.

Ram Kapoor

Actor Ram Kapoor is also among the confirmed contestants of Lock Upp. Known for his performances in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain and Kasamh Se, the actor is all set to take on the reality show format and reveal a new side of himself.

Pamala Serena

Popularly known as 'Kamolika' from Desi Bling, Pamala Serena has been introduced as the "Kaleshi Queen" of Lock Upp, hinting at the drama she is expected to bring to the show.

Dheeraj Dhoopar

Dheeraj Dhoopar has been introduced with the tag "Hero Complex" in Lock Upp. The actor is known for his roles in Sasural Simar Ka and Kundali Bhagya. He has also hosted the reality show Dance India Dance.

Sunita Ahuja

Sunita Ahuja, wife of actor Govinda, is also set to enter Lock Upp. Amid the ongoing buzz surrounding her personal life, Sunita has increasingly been making appearances on reality shows. She was recently seen on Maa Hai Na and will now be seen in Lock Upp.

Shilpa Shinde

Actress Shilpa Shinde, known for Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain, is another confirmed contestant of Lock Upp. Amid the recent controversy surrounding her statements about past allegations, the actress is set to make headlines once again with her participation in the reality show.