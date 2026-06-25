Lock Upp Contestants: Splitsvilla's Yogesh Rawat & Akanksha Chaudhary Join Netflix's Show; Fans Call Them 'TRP King & Queen'

Lock Upp Contestants | X (Twitter)

Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa will stream on Netflix, and Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh will be hosting the reality show. The OTT platform had revealed that Ram Kapoor, Shivangi Joshi, Pamala Serena, and Dheeraj Dhoopar will be seen as contestants in the show. Now, on Thursday, two more contestants were revealed.

Netflix announced that ex-Splitsvilla contestants Yogesh Rawat and Akanksha Chaudhary will be participating in the show. The OTT platform shared a video on social media, in which Lock Upp Season 1 winner Munawar Faruqui gives a tour of the set. At the end of the video, Yogesh and Akanksha are introduced as contestants. Watch the video below...

Set tour toh bas ek bahana tha,

Aapko toh bas inn dono se milana tha 😌



Watch Lock Upp, 27th June se, Saturday to Wednesday, raat 8 baje, only on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/TomzwGolSY — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) June 25, 2026

Netizens React To Yogesh Rawat & Akanksha Chaudhary Lock Upp Video

Well, Yogesh and Akanksha's fans are super excited to see them in Lock Upp. A fan tweeted, "Trp king and queen are on screen again less gooo (sic)."

Another X user wrote, "Starting from splits with a mere 12k followers on insta to now Lockupp on Netflix & followers in millions on insta All of it within a span of 5-6 months Ohh Phool wali ladki, you’re so loved 💝💐🥹 All the best @Akanksha10_C (sic)."

One more fan tweeted, "SO FINALLY THEY ARE BACK ON SCREEN 😭😭 Can't believe my eyes ⭐⭐ Will Watch #Lockup Season 2 only for themm ⭐ #Yogeshrawat #Yoganksha (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Yogesh Rawat & Akanksha Chaudhary On Participating In Lock Upp

While talking about participating in Lock Upp, Yogesh said, "The raw and real Yogesh that people connected with is exactly what they're going to see inside Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa."

Akanksha added, "I feel there are many things my fans still want answers to, and Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa will give me the space to finally share my side. And of course, it was always a dream to collaborate with Netflix."

Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa Release Date

Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa will start streaming from June 27, 2026. The episodes will premiere on Sat-Wed at 8 pm on Netflix.