Netflix's Lock Upp Contestants: After Shivangi Joshi, Shilpa Shinde, Ram Kapoor, Pranit More & Others Approached? Report Reveals Names

Netflix's Lock Upp Contestants |

Netflix's Lock Upp is all set to premiere on June 27, 2026. However, ahead of the official announcement of contestants and the show's release, speculation continues to grow over who will be entering the reality series. Earlier reports suggested that Shivangi Joshi was the first confirmed contestant. Now, fresh reports claim that several other celebrities have also been approached for Netflix's Lock Upp.

As per a report by BBTak, apart from Shivangi, several well-known personalities have reportedly been approached for the show. One of the names on the list is Shilpa Shinde, who has recently been in the news after claiming that her sexual harassment allegations against the producer of Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain were false.

Besides Shivangi and Shilpa, the other celebrities who have reportedly been approached include Kusha Kapila, Archana Gautam, Ram Kapoor, Sunita Ahuja, Urvashi Dholakia, Harshad Chopra, Punit Superstar, Asim Riaz, Umar Riaz, Rashami Desai, Vikas Gupta and Priyank Sharma.

One of the most controversial names reportedly approached for Netflix's Lock Upp is Pranit More. The comedian has recently been making headlines over the 'Rs. 370 ki biryani' controversy after a remark made by an audience member during one of his shows went viral, with many social media users criticising the way the situation was handled.

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Netflix's Lock Upp Release Date

Lock Upp: Sach ya Sazaa is set to premiere on Netflix on June 27, 2026. The reality show will stream exclusively on the platform from Saturday to Wednesday at 8 PM. Produced by Balaji Telefilms in collaboration with Netflix, the upcoming season will be fronted by Riteish Deshmukh and Farah Khan, who will serve as the show's "Jailers." Unlike the first season, which was hosted by Kangana Ranaut on ALTBalaji and MX Player, the new edition will feature 14 celebrity contestants, referred to as "inmates," competing inside a high-pressure jail-themed setup filled with tasks, eliminations, alliances and dramatic twists.