Govinda's Wife Sunita Ahuja Was NEVER Present During His Therapy Sessions After Accidental Gunshot, Says Physiotherapist: 'He's In Pain'

Actor Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja have often made headlines over divorce rumours, with earlier reports also claiming that the actor was allegedly having an affair with a 30-year-old Marathi actress, which reportedly created tension between the two and led to their separation; however, they have often denied these claims. Amid this, Govinda's physiotherapist Surabhi Dhanwala revealed that Sunita was never present during his therapy sessions after he accidentally shot himself in the leg with his licensed gun in 2024 at his Mumbai home.

'Sunita Ahuja Was Not Present During Govinda's Sessions'

Speaking to Galatta India, physiotherapist Surabhi revealed that she treated Govinda after he accidentally shot himself in the leg and provided him with therapy during his recovery.

Talking about Govinda and Sunita's divorce, she said, "I have never met Sunita Ahuja; she was not present during the sessions. He is a very strong fighter, and I am sure he will fix his personal life issues as well."

Further, she praised Govinda, calling him a very strong personality. She said she had met him both before and after the accident and described him as extremely disciplined, adding that he wakes up early, practises yoga, and maintains a strict routine. She also mentioned that he is like a big brother to her and revealed that he had bruised his thighs.

'Govinda Is In Pain'

"He is in pain, but his strength lies in meditation. He meditates for hours. He is very spiritual and God-fearing. He knows how to fight his own battles," the physiotherapist added.

Govinda and Sunita tied the knot in 1987 but kept their marriage a secret until the birth of their daughter, Tina, in 1989. Later, in 1997, the couple welcomed their second child, Yashvardhan Ahuja.