'Chichi Ne Life Mein Kitne Affairs Kiye': Sunita Ahuja's Shocking Confession About Govinda On Lock Upp Leaves Everyone Stunned

Sunita Ahuja's Shocking Confession About Govinda On Lock Upp Leaves Everyone Stunned |

Netflix's Lock Upp has only just begun, but the reality show is already making headlines for its shocking revelations and candid confessions. After Akanksha Chamola announced her divorce and Varun Yadav was accused of being disrespectful towards the LGBTQ+ community, Sunita Ahuja seemingly hinted at husband Govinda's past affairs during her introduction on the show.

Before Sunita entered the jail as one of the inmates, Farah Khan remarked that people often wonder how Sunita managed to turn her husband from "Hero No. 1" to "Coolie No. 1" after over four decades of marriage. Responding to this, Sunita said, "Ab pyaar karo toh aapko sab cheez bardasht karni chahiye."

What she said next left everyone surprised. Sunita added, "Chichi ne life mein kitne affairs kiye. Chalo hero-heroine mein toh hote bhi hain affairs, it's fine." She further remarked that one should have a son, but not a husband, leaving the contestants and hosts amused.

Sunita then made a light-hearted comment about Govinda's knee injury. "Sun rahe ho Chichi, toh sun lena ki ghutnon pe goli tab hi lagti hai jab koi life mein aa jaati hai. Woh bhi maine jhooth nahi bola," she said. Reacting to her remark, Farah jokingly added that Sunita had earlier said that if she had wanted to, she would have made sure the shot hit properly, leaving everyone in splits.

Sunita Ahuja and Govinda's love story dates back to the mid-1980s when the actor was still struggling to establish himself in the film industry. The two reportedly met through family connections and soon fell in love. Govinda tied the knot with Sunita in March 1987, when he was just beginning his Bollywood career. The couple initially kept their marriage a secret as Govinda's rising stardom was believed to be affected by his marital status. They later welcomed two children, daughter Tina Ahuja and son Yashvardhan Ahuja.