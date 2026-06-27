Netflix's Lock Upp: From Ram Kapoor To Shreya Kalra, Meet The Inmates Competing For ₹1 Crore Prize

Netflix's Lock Upp: From Ram Kapoor To Shreya Kalra, Meet The Inmates |

Netflix's Lock Upp has been released on Saturday, June 27, 2026. With the first episode releasing, jailers Riteish Deshmukh and Farah Khan came, claiming that they will be strict to the inmates and will punish them when needed. Then the 7 inmates were introduced during the first few minutes of the show. Let us take a look at who are they:

Netflix's Lock Upp: Meet The Inmates

Shivangi Joshi: One of television's most popular actresses, Shivangi rose to fame with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and later appeared in Balika Vadhu 2 and Barsatein.

Sunita Ahuja: Sunita is the wife of Bollywood actor Govinda and is known for her candid interviews and strong social media presence.

Ram Kapoor: The actor is known for hit shows like Bade Achhe Lagte Hain and Kasamh Se, apart from films and web series such as Mistry.

Sufi Motiwala: A fashion influencer and content creator, Sufi is popular for his celebrity fashion reviews and viral social media videos.

Akanksha Choudhary: The social media influencer and content creator has gained popularity through her digital content and online presence.

Yogesh Rawat: Yogesh is a fitness influencer and digital creator known for his motivational and lifestyle content.

Shreya Kalra: A popular YouTuber and content creator, Shreya enjoys a massive following for her comedy, lifestyle and relatable videos.

Riyaz Aly: One of India's biggest social media stars, Riyaz is known for his music videos, reels and massive fan following online.

Akanksha Chamola: The television actress is known for shows like Swaragini and Bhagya Lakshmi and is also the wife of actor Gaurav Khanna.

Dheeraj Dhoopar: A television heartthrob, Dheeraj is known for Kundali Bhagya, Sasural Simar Ka and several reality shows.

Harshad Chopra: One of TV's most loved actors, Harshad is best known for Bepannah, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil.

Pamala Serena: Pamala is a model and digital personality who has built a following through fashion and lifestyle content.

Madhuri Grover: A social media influencer and content creator, Madhuri is known for her lifestyle and entertainment content.

Varun Yadav aka Laila: Popularly known as Laila, Varun is a content creator and internet personality with a strong social media presence.

Shreshta Iyer: A digital creator and influencer, Shreshta has gained popularity through her online content and social media videos.Riteish Deshmukh and Farah Khan informed the contestants that their journey inside the house would revolve around confronting the allegations against them and proving their innocence while staying true to who they are. The hosts also revealed that the winner of the show will walk away with a cash prize of Rs 1 crore.

Netflix's Lock Upp Prize Money

Riteish Deshmukh and Farah Khan informed the contestants that their journey inside the house would revolve around confronting the allegations against them and proving their innocence while staying true to who they are. The hosts also revealed that the winner of the show will walk away with a cash prize of Rs 1 crore.