'Aapka Contract Koi Alag Aaya Hai?': Kunal Kemmu SLAMS Kushal Tandon For Pushing Nikhil Chinapa; Niti Taylor, Arslan Goni Applaud-  VIDEO

Kunal Kemmu Calls Out Kushal Tandon For Pushing Nikhil Chinapa | Photo Via Instagram

Actor Kunal Kemmu, who is hosting the reality show The Alliance, strongly called out Kushal Tandon after he pushed Nikhil Chinapa. A short video clip from the upcoming episode, which is set to release on Saturday, has surfaced online, showing the tense exchange between the contestants and the host.

Kunal Kemmu Lashes Out At Kushal Tandon

The argument was linked to an earlier incident on the show involving Kushal and Vanshaj Singh. During a heated exchange with Vanshaj, Kushal had claimed that his contract allowed him to physically hit a contestant after he threatened to beat him. At the time, Kemmu had strongly objected to the remark and made it clear that no contestant was permitted to resort to physical aggression inside the show.

When Kushal later pushed Nikhil, Kunal reminded him of his earlier claim and questioned whether he believed he was exempt from the show's rules. "Aap ke contract mein hi likha hai aap haath utha sakte hai, disrespect kar sakte hai. Aapke contract... aapka contract koi alag aaya hai? Charge aapne kiya na, yeh allowed nahi hai, acceptable nahi hai."

Check out the video:

As Kunal confronted Kushal, fellow contestants Niti Taylor and Arslan Goni were seen applauding his stand. Their reaction suggested support for Kunal's remarks as he questioned Kushal's behaviour during the task.

Meanwhile, Vanshaj Singh is all set to make his comeback on The Alliance as a contestant alongside Balli. His re-entry comes amid the ongoing controversy involving Kushal Tandon, with their previous heated exchange becoming a talking point among viewers.