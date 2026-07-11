'Rumours Float, But Truth...': Kushal Tandon's Sister REACTS To Shreya Kalra's Claim He Flirted With Her While Dating Shivangi Joshi

Kushal Tandon's Sister Defends Him After Shreya Kalra's Flirting Allegations | Photo Via Instagram

Actor Kushal Tandon's sister, Tina Tandon, has strongly reacted to the recent claims made by social media personality Shreya Kalra on the reality show Lock Upp. Shreya alleged that Kushal had slid into her Instagram DMs and flirted with her while he was in a relationship with Shivangi Joshi, adding that she did not reciprocate his advances.

Kushal Tandon's Sister Defends Him After Shreya Kalra's Flirting Claims

Addressing the controversy, Tina shared a statement urging people not to form opinions without knowing the complete picture and hearing both sides of the story.

kushal tandon the biggest red flag in the industry cheater pathetic man. #shivangijoshi #lockupp2 pic.twitter.com/v8eB3c9MOb — Avira (@avira_ira3) July 9, 2026

'One Side Of The Story'

Sharing a statement on Instagram, Kushal's sister wrote, "Rumours float, but the truth stands strong. I don't usually address things publicly, but the recent remarks about my brother Kushal and his past relationship simply aren't true, at best, they're only one side of the story."

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'Since Kushal Tandon Is On The Show & Can't Respond Himself...'

She further requested that fans and followers wait before forming opinions, noting that Kushal is currently unable to respond to the allegations himself, as he is participating in Alliance and cannot address the matter publicly at the moment.

"Fairness starts there. Thank you to everyone choosing support over assumptions," wrote Tina.

As the conversation continues online, fans are awaiting further clarification from those involved. For now, Kushal's sister's response has urged everyone to approach the matter with fairness and avoid relying solely on one version of events.

Shivangi Joshi, Kushal Tandon's Relationship

Kushal and Shivangi reportedly fell in love while working together on their show Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka. In October 2024, Kushal confirmed their relationship with Shivangi and in June 2025, he confirmed the split.