'Once, I Was In Love...': Kushal Tandon Reveals His Past Relationship With Zaid Darbar's Wife Gauahar Khan On Alliance - VIDEO

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Actor Kushal Tandon recently opened up about his past relationship with Gauahar Khan during a conversation with Sohail Khan on the reality show Alliance. The actor made a candid revelation while discussing his history with Gauahar, who is now married to Zaid Darbar.

Kushal Tandon Talks About His Relationship With Gauahar Khan

During the conversation, Kushal asked Sohail Khan, "Aapko meri aur iski (Zaid) history pata hai na?" while Zaid was present in the same room. When Sohail said he was unaware, Kushal revealed, "Once, I was in love with a girl; he is married to that girl." Referring to Zaid's marriage to Gauahar, Kushal reflected on how their lives had moved forward over the years.

Check out the video:

Sohail Khan Praises Zaid Darbar & Kushal Tandon's Maturity

Sohail appreciated the maturity shown by Kushal and Zaid in handling the situation. He praised both of them for maintaining respect and understanding despite their shared past connection.

Kushal further revealed that it had been around 15 years since that phase of his life. Responding with maturity, Zaid recalled what Gauahar had said about Kushal. He shared, "Woh bahut achha insaan hai, Zaid," highlighting the respect and positivity she continues to have for him.

Zaid also mentioned that he and Gauahar have built a family together and are parents to two children.

Gauahar and Zaid tied the knot on December 25, 2020, in an intimate traditional Nikkah ceremony at the ITC Maratha in Mumbai. Meanwhile, Kushal and Gauahar dated for around a year after meeting on Bigg Boss 7 in 2013, before parting ways in October 2014.