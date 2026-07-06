'0 Insecurities': Gauahar Khan Breaks Silence After Kushal Tandon's Viral 'Saari Meri Cheezein Pasand Aati Hai' Remark On Zaid Darbar

Kushal Tandon's remark, "Tujhe saali, saari meri cheezein pasand aati hai (You always like my things)," directed at Zaid Darbar on Alliance went viral on social media. The comment sparked widespread debate, with many netizens trolling Zaid and calling him "spineless" for not responding. Several viewers believed Kushal's remark was an indirect reference to Gauahar Khan, whom he dated in the past. Amid the backlash, Gauahar has now defended her husband, calling him a "secure" person.

Gauahar shared a video of Zaid Darbar on Instagram and captioned it, "Killer performance with 0 insecurities," seemingly taking a dig at those questioning her husband's silence. She also posted a quote on her Instagram Story that read, "The more secure you are, the less you take offense."

Clapping back at the trolls, Gauahar wrote, "Not every ignorant thing needs a knee jerk reaction. Only The wise know to do better." She ended her note saying, "Proud of you @zaid_darbar."

The controversy began during a casual conversation between Zaid Darbar and Kushal Tandon inside the Alliance house. As the contestants worked out in the gym, Zaid mentioned borrowing a cigarette from Kushal, prompting the latter to quip, "Tujhe saali, saari meri cheezein pasand aati hai," an apparent reference to his past relationship with Gauahar Khan. Zaid laughed off the remark and chose not to respond, but the clip soon went viral, with social media users divided over Kushal's comment and Zaid's reaction.

Gauahar Khan and Kushal Tandon began dating after meeting on Bigg Boss 7 in 2013 and were among television's most talked-about couples before parting ways in 2014. Years later, Gauahar found love with choreographer and social media personality Zaid Darbar. The two tied the knot on December 25, 2020, and are now parents to two sons, Zehaan, born in 2023, and their second child, born in 2025.