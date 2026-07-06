After Sohail Khan, Aly Goni & Seema Sajdeh To Enter Alliance As Wildcards? |

There has been no shortage of drama inside Alliance, especially after the house seemingly split into two groups on Prime Video's reality show. While one camp comprises industry veterans like Kushal Tandon, Nikhil Chinapa, and Mini Mathur, the other is dominated by the Gen Z contestants. Amid the ongoing clashes and shifting equations, a new report suggests that two more wildcard contestants are set to enter the show.

Alliance: Two more wildcard entries

According to Reality Scoop, after Sohail Khan, Agu Stanley, and Vriddhi Patwa entered Alliance as wildcard contestants, two more celebrities are now rumoured to join the reality show. If the reports are to be believed, Aly Goni and Seema Sajdeh are likely to enter the house soon.

However, neither Prime Video nor the rumoured contestants has confirmed the speculation so far. It remains to be seen whether Aly and Seema actually enter the show and, if they do, which alliance they choose to be a part of.

Aly Goni shot to fame after participating in Splitsvilla 5 and later became a household name with his role as Romi Bhalla in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. Over the years, he has emerged as a popular reality TV star through shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi 9, Bigg Boss 14, and Laughter Chefs 3.

Seema Sajdeh is a celebrity fashion designer and entrepreneur who gained widespread recognition through Netflix's The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives (now Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives). While she has often been in the spotlight for her personal life, she has largely stayed away from competitive reality shows, making Alliance her first if the rumours prove true.

Seema Sajdeh is a celebrity fashion designer and entrepreneur who gained widespread recognition through Netflix's The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives (now Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives). While she has often been in the spotlight for her personal life, she has largely stayed away from competitive reality shows, making Alliance her first if the rumours prove true.

Alliance currently features four teams, Kings, Warriors, Legends, and Hunters, with contestants constantly reshuffling after twists and wildcard entries, making the game increasingly unpredictable. So far, Ravi Kishan has exited the show due to professional commitments, while Vanshaj Singh became the first contestant to be evicted. Hosted by Kunal Kemmu, Alliance streams exclusively on Prime Video. New episodes premiere daily at 12 pm IST, 42-episode format.