'Attendance Sheet Zyada Lag Rahi Hai': Rahul Vaidya Takes A Dig At Alliance Casting, Says He Only Knows Aly Goni & Sohail Khan

Rahul Vaidya Takes Dig At Alliance's Casting | Photo Via Instagram

Singer Rahul Vaidya has shared his strong reaction to the casting choices of the reality show Alliance, hosted by Kunal Kemmu, expressing his surprise over the selection of actors in the project. Taking to social media, Rahul took a sarcastic dig at the casting team and questioned the thought process behind the final lineup.

Rahul Vaidya Takes Dig At Alliance's Casting

Taking to his Instagram story, Rahul wrote, "Dear Casting Director of Alliance... Please DM me. I want to give you a casting workshop. Seriously... kya brainstorming hui thi? ‘Jo mil gaya, usko le lo?'' Further, he added that he was only familiar with Aly Goni and Sohail Khan among the cast members, while the rest came as a surprise to him.

Rahul acknowledged that budget constraints can sometimes affect projects but suggested that casting should not be compromised. He wrote, "Budget issues samajh aata hai... par budget kam ho toh script adjust kar lo, expectations adjust kar lo... casting kyun?"

'Attendance Sheet Zyada Lag Raha...'

He concluded his criticism by saying, "Yeh casting kam, attendance sheet zyada lag rahi hai."

Meanwhile, recently, Dolly Javed and Sabby Suri were eliminated from Alliance. Aly Goni and Seema Sajdeh entered the show as new contestants, adding fresh faces to the lineup.

Alliance Contestants

Alliance features celebrities from across television, films, digital entertainment, gaming and social media. The contestants include Riva Kishan, Daisy Shah, Payal Dhare, Zaid Darbar, Sohail Khan, Niti Taylor, Ruhee Dosani, Nikhil Chinapa, Agu Stanley Chiedozie, Mini Mathur, Kushal Tandon and Arslan Goni, Vriddhi Patwa, Armaan Khera and Delbar Arya.

The show streams on Prime Video.