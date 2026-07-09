Sohail Khan Takes Responsibility For Divorce From 'Beautiful Lady' Seema Sajdeh On Alliance: 'Lived With Her For 25 Years...' - VIDEO

Sohail Khan and Seema Sajdeh are set to share screen space once again, years after their divorce. The former couple will reunite on Prime Video's The Alliance, where Sohail joined the reality show earlier and Seema will enter later as a wildcard contestant.

Ahead of Seema's entry, a newly released promo has caught viewers' attention. In the clip, host Kunal Khemu welcomes Seema before asking Sohail how he feels about seeing her on the show.

Responding warmly, Sohail said, “Lovely. I have lived with this beautiful lady for 25 years. Let me admit on national television that if there were any mistakes, I will take the onus and responsibility for them.”

Sohail Khan meeting his ex-wife Seema on national TV and immediately saying :-



I've lived with this beautiful lady for 25 years... I take the onus for the responsibility.



True strength is owning your mistakes without making a single excuse. pic.twitter.com/SdD37BL8I4 — ᴅᴇᴀᴅ ᴋɪʟʟᴇʀ (@ReignOfBateman) July 9, 2026

His statement drew applause from the contestants, while Seema appeared momentarily speechless.

In an interview with Filmygyan, Seema clarified that their reunion on the show was not a surprise for either of them. She revealed that both knew they would be participating together.

Asked about the dynamic they expect to share on The Alliance, Seema responded with humour. “Hopefully we’ll be in an alliance. We are in an alliance whether we like it or not, so we are in an alliance.”

She also shared the advice Sohail gave her before she entered the show. “The advantage is that when he was leaving, he told me, ‘Just be yourself and don’t get bullied.’ I said, ‘I don’t need to get bullied. You are there.'”

Seema also revealed that their younger son, Yohan, played a key role in convincing both of them to be part of the reality show.

Sohail-Seema's marriage and divorce

Sohail and Seema married in 1998 after eloping, just days before Seema was scheduled to marry businessman Vikram Ahuja. Their relationship later became a major talking point when Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives premiered on Netflix in 2020. During the first season, Seema, then known as Seema Khan, revealed that she and Sohail were heading for a separation. By the second season, the couple had officially divorced, with Seema speaking candidly about the end of their marriage and their decision to move forward separately.

The former couple shares two sons, Nirvan and Yohan, and continues to co-parent them following their divorce. Seema is now reportedly dating businessman Vikram Ahuja.