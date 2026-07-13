'Vriddhi Patwa Deserved To Go': Alliance Star Sabby Suri Calls Her Elimination 'Unfair', Says Kushal Tandon Influenced Contestants- FPJ Exclusive

'Vriddhi Deserved To Go': Alliance Star Sabby Suri Calls Her Elimination 'Unfair', Says Kushal Tandon Influenced Contestants- FPJ Exclusive |

Sabby Suri and Dolly Javed were the two contestants evicted from Alliance in the latest episode. Despite receiving strong support from Kushal Tandon throughout the game, Sabby's exit came as a shock to many, including the contestant herself. Calling her elimination "unfair," Sabby said she believed she deserved to stay longer in the competition.

In an exclusive chat with The Free Press Journal, Sabby said, "Mujhe nahi lagta ki elimination fair tha kahi na kahi." Explaining her stance, she stated that she performed well in the last physical task and felt that fellow contestant Vriddhi Patwa should have been eliminated instead. "Vriddhi jana deserve karti thi meri jagah. I think I was a strong player as compared to her," she added.

Sabby also addressed the much-discussed claim that she survived in the house only because of Kushal Tandon's backing. Acknowledging his support, she said, "Tha, unka support tha. Wo nahi chahte the ki main niklu." However, she clarified that the two were strangers before the reality show. "Hum show se pehle ek dusre ko nahi jaante the. Show mein hi pehli baar mile hain." She further revealed that Kushal stood by her when the house wanted to vote her out during the first eviction. "Wo kaafi appreciate karte the... isliye wo mere friend the," she said.

Speaking about Kushal's influence in the house, Sabby admitted that many contestants were swayed by his opinions. "I think so, kahi na kahi ho rahe the (manipulate as per Kushal). Agar wo bol rahe the isko nominate karna hai, to nominate ho jata tha," she claimed.

Asked who she believes could win Alliance, Sabby named Arslan Goni and Said Darbar as the strongest contenders. She did not include Kushal Tandon, explaining that if the decision is left to the contestants, he may struggle to secure votes. "Kaafi log maybe unke against ho sakte hain," she said, adding that as the competition intensifies, more contestants could turn against him.

In the latest episodes of Alliance, Sabby Suri and Dolly Javed were evicted from the Alliance House after losing the elimination vote, bringing an end to their journey on the reality show. Their exit was followed by a major twist as Aly Goni and Seema Sajdeh entered the headquarters, shaking up the game's dynamics and creating fresh rivalries among the contestants. Alliance, hosted by Kunal Kemmu, streams daily at 12 pm on Amazon Prime Video.